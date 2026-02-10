Day‑use visits dip slightly in 2025, but Oregon State Parks remain a beloved destination

Oregon State Parks welcomed an estimated 51.46 million day-use visits* in 2025, a slight decrease from the record-breaking 53.85 million visits recorded in 2024, but visitation remains historically strong and widespread across the state. While parks along the coast and in the Willamette Valley saw modest declines, Central and Eastern Oregon parks recorded a small increase, reflecting continued demand for outdoor recreation in every region.

The Oregon coast remains the system’s most popular destination, with 362 miles of publicly managed beaches. Day-use visits there dropped from 32.5 million in 2024 to 30.65 million in 2025. Willamette Valley parks also saw a decline, from 11.44 million to 10.71 million. In contrast, the Central and Eastern Oregon park visitation climbed to 10.09 million visits up from 9.89 million the year before.

Overnight stays followed a similar trend. Visitors logged 2.6 million camper nights* in 2025, down from 2.83 million in 2024. Temporary campground closures at popular parks like Collier Memorial, Silver Falls, Fort Stevens, and Nehalem Bay contributed to the decrease as critical maintenance and infrastructure work moved forward.

At the same time, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) continues to face high and rising costs to operate, maintain and protect park lands, facilities and visitor services. Aging infrastructure, increasing maintenance needs, and higher operating expenses have put sustained pressure on the system. While the agency has updated fees to better reflect current costs, those fees do not fully cover the cost of running and caring for Oregon’s state parks.

OPRD is also navigating a projected budget shortfall, which means every visit, every pass, and every act of stewardship matters. Unlike many public services, OPRD does not receive general fund tax dollars. The system relies on user fees, a portion of the Oregon State Lottery revenue, and a share of recreational vehicle (R.V.) registration fees to keep parks open, safe and welcoming.

“Even with small year to year changes in visitation, the love people have for Oregon State Parks is clear,” said Interim Director Stefanie Coons. “We want to do everything we can to continue to provide high quality experiences and create treasured memories for our visitors. Every visit and every supporter truly make a difference in helping us care for these special places.”

Looking ahead in 2026, Fort Stevens State Park is scheduled to complete its campground utility this spring. Two more projects, safety upgrades at Cape Lookout and visitor center completion at Silver Falls, will break ground in 2026.

OPRD is also recruiting for its 2026 seasonal workforce, with park ranger and park ranger assistant positions open statewide. Park rangers and support staff play a vital role in keeping parks clean, safe, and enjoyable while offering educational and recreational opportunities for millions of visitors. Apply today on the Oregon State Parks website! (https://bit.ly/oregonparkjobs)

*Day use estimates are based on car counters and multipliers; overnight camping estimates are based on occupied sites and multipliers. Car counters occasionally require maintenance or replacement, which may affect individual park totals. The overall figures represent OPRD’s best estimates for tracking long-term trends.