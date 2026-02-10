Oregon Housing and Community Services moves forward funding for more than 200 affordable rental homes

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) continues steady progress to address the state’s housing supply by funding the creation and preservation of 208 affordable homes. The Oregon Housing Stability Council approved funding for five properties located in Portland, Hillsboro, and Phoenix.

“The high cost of living stands in the way of the quality-of-life Oregonians deserve. For OHCS, a top priority is to use all of our tools to help realize a vision that makes Oregon life materially better and more affordable,” said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell. “Today is progress and we are not stopping. Under Governor Kotek's leadership, our goal is to increase housing supply, bring down costs, and address excessive red tape.”

These developments will serve a diverse range of people, including wildfire survivors, communities of color, and older adults. One of these is FHX62, a project consisting of two existing market rate properties that will be converted to 100% permanent supportive housing to serve veterans and people experiencing chronic homelessness.

“Do Good Multnomah (DGM) is excited to continue our partnership with OHCS through the FHX62 projects. This creative approach—repurposing existing market-rate units into 100% permanent supportive housing—directly addresses the community's urgent needs,” said Daniel Hovanas, chief executive officer at Do Good Multnomah. “Most importantly, it allows us to deliver housing this year, rather than years from now. We are grateful to Ethos Development for partnering with DGM and helping bring this vision into reality.”

The projects were selected through the Oregon Centralized Application process – a first-of-its-kind approach that streamlines funding to help preserve and create more affordable housing faster and more efficiently.

More detailed information regarding each project can be found in the Housing Stability Council meeting packet.