Restrictions on 75th Ave at Loop 101 start Sunday night (Feb. 1)

PHOENIX – Work to enhance traffic flow along a busy stretch of 75th Avenue at Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) will start Sunday night, Feb. 1. Lane restrictions will be in place for more than two months, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes including 67th or 83rd avenues.

The section of 75th Avenue between Rose Garden Lane and Arrowhead Clubhouse Drive will be narrowed to one through lane in each direction starting at 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The work zone includes the 75th Avenue bridge over Loop 101, where crews are working to add a third left turn lane for southbound traffic to enter eastbound Loop 101.

Single left-turn lanes also will be open on the 75th Avenue bridge, allowing access to Loop 101 and the Beardsley frontage roads. However, drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes including 67th or 83rd avenues.

The eastbound Loop 101 on-ramp at 75th Avenue closed for two months starting Jan. 4 for reconstruction. Most recently, the eastbound off-ramp at 35th Avenue closed for two months on Jan. 26.

The traffic enhancements at the 75th Avenue interchange are part of ADOT’s Loop 101 widening project in the area. The $140 million project, which started in Sept. 2024, is adding new lanes in each direction and other improvements along Loop 101 between I-17 and 75th Avenue. The entire project is scheduled for completion in spring 2027.

ADOT is managing the project in partnership with the cities of Phoenix, Glendale and Peoria as well as the Maricopa Association of Governments, which serves as the metropolitan planning organization for the greater Phoenix region. The project is funded through Proposition 400, which includes a countywide half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements approved by voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and via the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X feed, @ArizonaDOT.