H-1B Application Guide for 2026 Explains New 100K Fee and Employer Strategy

H-1B Application Guide for 2026

Award-winning immigration attorney Karol Brown announces the report to clarify new H-1B visa policies and strategies for U.S. employers.

For 2026, the policy changes are significant enough that employers may completely re-examine their H-1B application strategy.” — Karol Brown, founder and managing attorney of World One Law Group.

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- World One Law Group announced today the publication of its “H-1B Application Essential Guide for 2026.” This report helps U.S. employers prepare for the 2026 H-1B application cycle amid significant policy and procedural changes. The guide is available at https://www.world1law.com/h1b-application-essential-guide-2026 The new report is written for HR teams, in-house counsel, founders, and operations leaders who manage workforce planning and sponsorship. It summarizes key developments that employers are tracking. These policy changes include the introduction of a $100K supplemental fee for certain petitions involving workers outside the United States, intensified visa screenings, and a lottery selection approach impacted by wage compensation level.The guide’s focus is practical: it outlines how employers can reduce surprises, avoid preventable processing issues, and align hiring decisions with current rules and proposed changes.For many employers, the 2026 H-1B petition is not a routine update. The H-1B program has long served as a primary pathway for hiring specialty-occupation professionals across technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and research. The H-1B visa program has also helped employers retain graduates already working in the United States. However, entering the 2026 cycle, the guide explains that the program’s operating environment has shifted in ways that affect budgets, timelines, and risk management.“In past years, many employers treated H-1B planning as a predictable annual workflow,” said Karol Brown, founder and managing attorney of World One Law Group. “When the rules and the financial exposure change, employers need a clear way to evaluate options early, before start dates and budgets are locked in.”A central section of the report addresses how the $100,000 supplemental fee can reshape hiring decisions for roles filled from abroad. The guide explains that employers may need to revisit year-one cost assumptions. Teams should understand which cases could trigger this significant fee. It also highlights operational scenarios that can create unexpected exposure, including travel timing while petitions are pending, and the importance of coordinated planning between the employer and the employee.The guide was developed in response to recurring employer questions: how to budget for international recruiting where a $100K fee may apply, how wage-based selection affects entry-level hiring pipelines, and how to reduce delays created by avoidable documentation conflicts or travel-related complications.“For 2026, the policy changes are significant enough that employers may completely re-examine their H-1B application strategy. These decisions should be treated like a cross-functional planning project that involves HR, finance, and business leadership,” Karol Brown said.The guide also analyzes a move away from a purely random registration lottery toward a wage-weighted selection model for cap-subject filings. It outlines implications for employers preparing a 2026 H-1B application. Employers need to confirm that job requirements and wage levels remain consistent from registration through petition filing, and that internal compensation structures can support the wage level used to register.The publication is also timely in light of broader labor market disruptions. Amazon.com, Inc. announced additional organizational changes impacting approximately 16,000 roles. Most U.S.-based Amazon employees affected would be offered 90 days to look for a new role internally. For noncitizen workers in the United States, workforce reductions can raise immediate immigration questions. Many laid-off workers in H-1B status may be eligible to pursue a change of status or a change of employer through a new petition, depending on their individual circumstances. Under current USCIS guidance, qualifying workers may have a discretionary grace period of up to 60 days from the end of employment, or until the end of their authorized stay if sooner, to take steps such as finding a new employer to file a transfer petition, changing status, or preparing to depart.About Karol Brown:Karol Brown is the founder and managing attorney of World One Law Group, an immigration law firm based in Bellevue, Washington. She holds degrees from Yale Law School and Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government. Karol Brown served as a lecturer at the University of Washington School of Law, where she taught Immigration Law. Karol Brown was awarded the Advocacy Award from the national American Immigration Lawyers Association for her efforts to promote comprehensive immigration reform and previously served as Policy and Advocacy Director for Hate Free Zone Washington. Her extensive experience in legal education, policy advocacy, and practice uniquely positions her as a leading voice in immigration law.For more information about Karol Brown:About World One Law Group:World One Law Group is a Bellevue Washington-based immigration law firm dedicated to providing personalized and effective legal solutions to individuals, corporations, and the public. The firm specializes in H-1B visas, employment-based immigration, family-based immigration, naturalization, and outbound immigration services. Guided by a commitment to integrity, innovation, and inclusivity, World One Law Group strives to help clients navigate the complexities of U.S. immigration law.For more information about World One Law Group:Phone: 425-250-8110Office: World One Law Group14205 SE 36th Street, Suite 100Bellevue, WA 98006

