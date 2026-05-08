How to Get on Wikipedia: Free Nonprofit Program Provides Help and Free Wiki Page Listings for Small Businesses

Free Wiki Page Program

Nonprofit announces free wiki page program designed to help small businesses build verified online presence, including professional editorial support.

NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Product Dragon Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping ambitious entrepreneurs and small businesses, has announced the public launch of its Free Wiki Page Program. Small businesses may apply and learn more at https://productdragon.org/career/get-wikipedia-page The Product Dragon Association launched the program on May 1 as a direct extension of its core mission: to help entrepreneurs and small businesses grow, succeed, and create employment opportunities in their communities. The new initiative is an extension of the nonprofit’s Innovation Support Program, formally launched in January, 2023.A verified, professional online presence is increasingly recognized as a foundational element of business credibility, and wiki pages in particular have gained renewed importance in recent years. AI-powered search systems and language tools now frequently reference wiki page content when generating responses and summaries, drawn to the structured format, neutral tone, and depth of information these pages provide. For small businesses, a well-maintained wiki page has become a meaningful growth component, influencing how the business is represented across search engines and AI platforms alike.The program addresses one of the most common obstacles small businesses face in building that presence: the inability to qualify for a Wikipedia page. Wikipedia enforces a strict notability standard, requiring that subjects have received significant coverage in multiple independent, reliable sources before an article can be created. For the vast majority of small businesses, particularly those with under $5 million in annual revenue, that standard is disqualifying.Wiki pages created by or for small businesses on Wikipedia are frequently rejected outright during the review process, or are approved initially and later removed by other editors who determine that the notability threshold was not met. This leaves many legitimate, established businesses without the kind of structured, neutral online reference that larger organizations routinely benefit from.The program page explains Wikipedia's notability standard in plain language and includes a short quiz that business owners can take to assess whether their business is likely to qualify for a standard Wikipedia article. The quiz evaluates factors such as independent media coverage, the scope and duration of that coverage, and whether a neutral writer could construct a factual profile using only third-party sources.Made possible through partnership with professional wiki page editors and publishers, the Free Wiki Page Program launched in a limited closed test phase in January 2026 and has been well received, achieving a 100% successful publication rate across all participating businesses during the pilot period. The program is now accepting ongoing applications from individuals and small businesses with under $5 million in annual revenue.Small businesses interested in applying may visit the program page, take the Wikipedia eligibility quiz, review program details, and submit an application. Applications are accepted on an ongoing basis.About Product DragonProduct Dragon Association is a Canadian nonprofit whose mission is to turn ambition into impact. The organization supports entrepreneurs and innovators through education, funding assistance, and hands-on programs designed to help small businesses grow, create jobs, and benefit their communities.For further information contact:Media Inquiries: info@productdragon.orgWebsite: https://productdragon.org

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