House Resolution 386 Printer's Number 2743

PENNSYLVANIA, January 28 - Sponsors YOUNG, BURGOS, CONKLIN, GREINER, WAXMAN, SAPPEY, McNEILL, GUZMAN, OWLETT, HILL-EVANS, KUTZ, DONAHUE, HOHENSTEIN, PICKETT, SAMUELSON, ISAACSON, SANCHEZ, M. MACKENZIE, RIVERA, ANDERSON, BRENNAN, FREEMAN, JAMES, NEILSON, GALLAGHER, MENTZER, BOYD, MADDEN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, KLUNK

Short Title A Resolution recognizing the month of January 2026 as "Human Trafficking Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Designating January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Generated 01/28/2026 05:42 PM

