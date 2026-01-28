Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,551 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,449 in the last 365 days.

House Resolution 386 Printer's Number 2743

PENNSYLVANIA, January 28 - Sponsors

YOUNG, BURGOS, CONKLIN, GREINER, WAXMAN, SAPPEY, McNEILL, GUZMAN, OWLETT, HILL-EVANS, KUTZ, DONAHUE, HOHENSTEIN, PICKETT, SAMUELSON, ISAACSON, SANCHEZ, M. MACKENZIE, RIVERA, ANDERSON, BRENNAN, FREEMAN, JAMES, NEILSON, GALLAGHER, MENTZER, BOYD, MADDEN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, KLUNK

Short Title

A Resolution recognizing the month of January 2026 as "Human Trafficking Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject

Designating January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Generated 01/28/2026 05:42 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Resolution 386 Printer's Number 2743

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.