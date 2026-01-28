House Bill 1963 Printer's Number 2598
PENNSYLVANIA, January 28 - Sponsors
BIZZARRO, GIRAL, GUENST, MADDEN, SCHLOSSBERG, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, PROBST, VENKAT, HOHENSTEIN, HANBIDGE, CERRATO, MALAGARI, GREEN
Short Title
An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in licensing of drivers, further providing for Medical Advisory Board.
Memo Subject
Advocate for Drivers with Disabilities
