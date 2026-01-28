House Resolution 385 Printer's Number 2753

PENNSYLVANIA, January 28 - Sponsors SHUSTERMAN, T. DAVIS, HARKINS, PIELLI, RIVERA, ISAACSON, HILL-EVANS, WAXMAN, KHAN, CONKLIN, McNEILL, PROBST, KAZEEM, BRENNAN, HOWARD, GUENST, FREEMAN, MENTZER, ANDERSON, GALLAGHER, SANCHEZ, MADDEN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HADDOCK, STEELE, HOHENSTEIN, BOROWSKI, O'MARA, DALEY, SCHWEYER, COOPER, MAYES

Short Title A Resolution designating March 21, 2026, as "Rosie the Riveter Day" in Pennsylvania and honoring the service and contributions of the millions of women who entered the workforce during World War II.

Memo Subject “Rosie the Riveter Day” in Pennsylvania

Generated 01/28/2026 05:42 PM

