Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,925 in the last 365 days.

House Resolution 385 Printer's Number 2753

PENNSYLVANIA, January 28 - Sponsors

SHUSTERMAN, T. DAVIS, HARKINS, PIELLI, RIVERA, ISAACSON, HILL-EVANS, WAXMAN, KHAN, CONKLIN, McNEILL, PROBST, KAZEEM, BRENNAN, HOWARD, GUENST, FREEMAN, MENTZER, ANDERSON, GALLAGHER, SANCHEZ, MADDEN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HADDOCK, STEELE, HOHENSTEIN, BOROWSKI, O'MARA, DALEY, SCHWEYER, COOPER, MAYES

Short Title

A Resolution designating March 21, 2026, as "Rosie the Riveter Day" in Pennsylvania and honoring the service and contributions of the millions of women who entered the workforce during World War II.

Memo Subject

“Rosie the Riveter Day” in Pennsylvania

Generated 01/28/2026 05:42 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Resolution 385 Printer's Number 2753

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.