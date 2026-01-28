Submit Release
House Bill 144 Printer's Number 2617

PENNSYLVANIA, January 28 - Sponsors

KRAJEWSKI, SANCHEZ, WAXMAN, K.HARRIS, CEPHAS, MADDEN, FIEDLER, KAZEEM, OTTEN, KINKEAD, MAYES, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, RIVERA, STEELE, SHUSTERMAN, GREEN, BURGOS, KHAN, HOHENSTEIN, DOUGHERTY, BOYD, FRANKEL

Short Title

An Act amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in juvenile matters, further providing for informal adjustment; and making an editorial change.

Memo Subject

Expanding Diversion for Youth in the Juvenile Justice System

