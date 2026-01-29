Convexitas Joins The Wealth Engineering Expert Sourcing Consortium

The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies (WE) is pleased to announce the inclusion of Convexitas as a core component of its Expert Sourcing Consortium.

We appreciate the warm welcome into The Wealth Engineering Expert Sourcing Consortium and the opportunity to deliver something incredibly rare in the wealth channel” — Devin Anderson, CEO of Convexitas

LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies (WE) is pleased to announce the inclusion of Convexitas as a core component of its Expert Sourcing Consortium; synchronizing with our other expert sourcing firms and our elastic infrastructures – FusionPowered Wealth Advisory and OpenOption Practice Engineering Dashboards.

“We are excited to include the robust risk management tools and options-based strategies that Convexitas delivers to empower and scale advisory firms within our partnership ecosystem.” said WE Founder and CEO Nick Gregory, ChFOA.

“The Convexitas team provides advisors highly differentiated tools that help potentially solve advisors most important risk and tax problems using institutional quality, high investment merit options strategies. Convexitas’ strategies range from tax-aware risk reduction to absolute return, all built upon investment edge, managed by an institutional quality and technology.

Convexitas will be offered to our universe of 2,150+ top-tier wealth management firms as well as broker-dealer firms that my organization consults with. This addition to our Wealth Engineering HUB, will further enhance our efforts in transforming firms into a true total wealth management dimension; modernizing their practice ecosystems at scale to deepen organic growth and enhance profitability and value.

The WE Fusion Powered Wealth Advisory model transforms firms from “AUM/Product Providers” to “Holistic Fee-Based/AUM Solutions Providers,” while streamlining technology and bridging “HNW Client Offering Blindspots”.

“We appreciate the warm welcome into The Wealth Engineering Expert Sourcing Consortium and the opportunity to deliver something incredibly rare in the wealth channel – option-based strategies that are built on investment edge. I’m personally very excited to meet advisors at the Wealth Engineering Spring and Fall Conferences, listen to their challenges and show them how we can help them differentiate themselves during asset raising and improve client outcomes.” said Devin Anderson, CEO of Convexitas.“

With this announcement Convexitas joins the Wealth Engineering arsenal of best-in-class expert sourcing firms that provide a vast array of services and products to Wealth Engineering’s network of wealth management firms across the nation. The result is the fusion of advanced knowledge, experience, services, products and technology with sound engineering principles to create a synchronized hub for family and business wealth building.

About Convexitas

Convexitas was founded to empower advisors, families, and institutions with hedge fund quality solutions. Using our proprietary technology, Convexitas delivers the full benefits of option strategies with a focus on increasing portfolio flexibility, capital efficiency, and tax. Our clients look to us to increase liquidity in stressed markets, increase diversification, service lifestyle needs, and facilitate re-investment contributing to the goal of long term compounding of capital. Learn more at: Convexitas.com

About The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies

Born 28+ years ago, the Wealth Engineering (WE) Family of Companies has evolved through an ecosystem of six affiliated firms to develop an elastic infrastructure for managing total wealth. It includes high-touch wealth advisory harmonized with high-touch wealth tech partner firms. WE provides a multi-disciplinary suite of consulting services for wealth management, multi-family offices, accounting, investment and insurance advisors nationally. WE fuses sound engineering principles with advanced knowledge, services, products and tech to create a synchronized hub for “client wealth building.” WE helps advisors grow organically by deploying new tactics and strategies as they evolve from “AUM/Product Providers” to “Holistic Fee-Based Solutions Providers”. WE helps rejuvenate the contours of advisory practices through coaching, training, marketing and HNW case design – FusionPowered Wealth Advisory and OpenOption Practice Engineering. WE is also the governing body and grantor of the professional designations – Chartered Wealth Engineer (ChWE) and Chartered Family Office Advisor (ChFOA). Learn more at: MyWEhub.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.