Vanilla Joins The Wealth Engineering Expert Sourcing Consortium as its Exclusive Estate Planning Technology Partner

The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies (WE) is pleased to announce the inclusion of the Vanilla patented estate planning platform as a core component

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies (WE) is pleased to announce the inclusion of the Vanilla patented estate planning platform as a core component of its Expert Sourcing Consortium; synchronized with our other expert sourcing firms and our elastic infrastructures – The FusionPowered Wealth Advisor and OpenOption Practice Engineering Dashboards.

"The top-tier firms that we consult with build practices that go beyond investing, they advise on the client's entire "wealth ecosystem". Vanilla gives them the estate planning capability to do that at scale," said Nick Gregory, Founder and CEO of Wealth Engineering. Vanilla will be offered to our universe of 2,150+ top-tier wealth management firms as well as broker-dealer firms that my organization consults with. This addition to our Wealth Engineering HUB, will further enhance our efforts in transforming firms into a true total wealth management dimension; modernizing their practice ecosystems at scale to deepen organic growth and enhance profitability and value."

The WE Fusion-Powered Wealth Advisory model transforms firms from "AUM/Product Providers" to "Holistic Fee-Based/AUM Solutions Providers," while streamlining technology and bridging "HNW Client Offering Blindspots".

The partnership positions Vanilla as the estate planning infrastructure for WE's group of Wealth Advisory Firms as they evolve from product-focused practices to holistic wealth advisory models. Vanilla, the most trusted name in estate planning technology, enables advisors to fuse estate planning into client relationships, regardless of net worth size. Firms using Vanilla have reported a 50% increase in AUM, reflecting the platform's impact on client acquisition and retention.

"Advisors should be the quarterback of their clients' financial lives, and that means estate planning can't be an afterthought or a referral. Through this partnership, Vanilla will help Wealth Engineering advisors bring estate planning in-house so they can serve their entire book, from emerging wealth to ultra-high-net-worth." said Gene Farrell, CEO of Vanilla.

With this announcement Vanilla joins the Wealth Engineering arsenal of best-in-class expert sourcing firms that provide a vast array of services and products to Wealth Engineering's network of wealth management firms across the nation. The result is the fusion of advanced knowledge, experience, services, products and technology with sound engineering principles to create a synchronized hub for family and business wealth building.

About Wealth Engineering

Born 28+ years ago, the Wealth Engineering (WE) Family of Companies has evolved through an ecosystem of six affiliated firms to develop an elastic infrastructure for managing total wealth. It includes high-touch wealth advisory harmonized with high-touch wealth tech partner firms. WE provides a multi-disciplinary suite of consulting services for wealth management, multi-family offices, accounting, investment and insurance advisors nationally. WE fuses sound engineering principles with advanced knowledge, services, products, and tech to create a synchronized hub for "client wealth building." WE helps advisors grow organically by deploying new tactics and strategies as they evolve from "AUM/Product Providers" to "Holistic Fee-Based Solutions Providers". WE helps rejuvenate the contours of advisory practices through coaching, training, marketing and HNW case design – FusionPowered Wealth Advisory and OpenOption Practice Engineering. WE is also the governing body and grantor of the professional designations – Chartered Wealth Engineer (ChWE) and Chartered Family Office Advisor (ChFOA). Learn more at: MyWEhub.com

About Vanilla

Vanilla is the modern estate planning platform built for financial advisors. By transforming complex legal documents into clear, interactive visuals, Vanilla enables advisors to deliver more personal, impactful conversations around legacy, wealth transfer, and generational planning. With deep integrations, intuitive workflows, and expert support, Vanilla helps advisors bring estate planning into the heart of holistic financial advice. Learn more at justvanilla.com.

