CyFlare joins The Wealth Engineering Expert Sourcing Consortium as its Exclusive Managed Cybersecurity Partner

LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies (WE) is pleased to announce the inclusion of CyFlare as an exclusive core cybersecurity partner within its Expert Sourcing Consortium; synchronizing with our other expert sourcing firms and our elastic infrastructures – FusionPowered Wealth Advisory and OpenOption Practice Engineering Dashboards. The partnership embeds continuous cyber protection into WE’s partner ecosystem, helping wealth advisory firms safeguard client data while strengthening regulatory and insurance readiness. It synchronizes with our other expert sourcing firms and our elastic infrastructures – The FusionPowered Wealth Advisor and OpenOption Practice Engineering Dashboards.

As wealth management firms manage increasingly sensitive financial and personal information, they face rising exposure to ransomware, business email compromise, and data theft. At the same time, regulators and cyber insurance carriers are raising expectations around cybersecurity controls, monitoring, and documented response procedures.

CyFlare provides fully managed cybersecurity oversight designed to address both operational risk and governance requirements. Its team monitors systems and networks 24/7, detects suspicious activity in real time, and responds rapidly to contain potential threats. In addition to active protection, CyFlare supports firms with documented security controls, reporting, and response processes that align with evolving compliance standards and cyber insurance underwriting requirements.

“We are excited to include the comprehensive cybersecurity management services offered by CyFlare, “ said WE Founder and CEO, Nick Gregory, ChWE and ChFOA. “CyFlare’s expertise and disciplined approach to cyber risk mitigation will help wealth advisors, CPAs, broker-dealers, and insurance professionals better safeguard their practices and deliver greater protection to their clients.” said Nick.

CyFlare services will be offered to WE’s universe of 2,170+ TopTier wealth management firms and multi-family offices, as well as CPA and broker-dealer firms supported by the organization. CyFlare will further enhance efforts in transforming firms into a true total wealth management dimension; modernizing their practice ecosystems at scale to deepen organic growth and enhance profitability and value.

The WE Fusion Powered Wealth Advisory model transforms firms from “AUM/Product Providers” to “Holistic Fee-Based/AUM Solutions Providers,” while streamlining technology and bridging “HNW Client Offering Blind Spots”.

“We are grateful for the warm welcome into The Wealth Engineering Expert Sourcing Consortium and the opportunity to support this exceptional network of firms,” said Joe Morin, Founder and CEO of CyFlare. “Our commitment is to help wealth advisory firms understand, manage, and reduce cyber risk in a way that is both practical and defensible. Clients want assurance that their financial and personal information is protected. Through continuous monitoring, disciplined response, and structured reporting, we deliver enterprise-grade cybersecurity management that strengthens operational resilience, regulatory readiness, and insurance alignment.”

With this announcement, CyFlare joins the Wealth Engineering arsenal of best-in-class expert sourcing firms that provide a vast array of services and products to Wealth Engineering’s network of wealth management firms across the nation. The result is the fusion of advanced knowledge, experience, services, products and technology with sound engineering principles to create a synchronized hub for family and business wealth building.

About CyFlare

CyFlare delivers managed cybersecurity services that help organizations prevent, detect, and respond to cyber threats before they disrupt operations. Through 24/7 monitoring, real-time threat detection, rapid incident response, and structured reporting, CyFlare supports businesses in reducing breach risk while aligning with compliance obligations and cyber insurance requirements. Its approach combines advanced security technology with experienced analysts who actively manage and respond to threats on behalf of clients. Learn more at www.cyflare.com.

About The Wealth Engineering Family of Companies

Born 28+ years ago, the Wealth Engineering (WE) Family of Companies has evolved through an ecosystem of six affiliated firms to develop an elastic infrastructure for managing total wealth. It includes high-touch wealth advisory harmonized with high-touch wealth tech partner firms. WE provide a multi-disciplinary suite of consulting services for wealth management, multi-family offices, accounting, investment and insurance advisors nationally. WE fuses sound engineering principles with advanced knowledge, services, products and tech to create a synchronized hub for “client wealth building.” WE helps advisors grow organically by deploying new tactics and strategies as they evolve from “AUM/Product Providers” to “Holistic Fee-Based Solutions Providers”. WE helps rejuvenate the contours of advisory practices through coaching, training, marketing and HNW case design – FusionPowered Wealth Advisory and OpenOption Practice Engineering. WE is also the governing body and grantor of the professional designations – Chartered Wealth Engineer (ChWE) and Chartered Family Office Advisor (ChFOA).

Learn more at: MyWEhub.com

