MMTS 2026 Returns May 11–12, Uniting Québec’s Manufacturing Decision-Makers

MONTREAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As manufacturers continue to navigate a period of rapid change driven by evolving markets, technology acceleration, and shifting operational priorities, the Montreal Manufacturing Technology Show (MMTS) 2026 returns as a timely forum for clarity, comparison, and informed decision-making.MMTS 2026 will take place May 11-12, 2026, at the Palais de congrès de Montréal, bringing together manufacturers of all sizes seeking practical insight, proven solutions and direction for their next cycle of change.Across two focused days, MMTS 2026 will convene more than 5,000 manufacturing professionals, 200+ suppliers, and leading OEMs, showcasing 100+ new products and production-ready technologies. The intentionally condensed format reflects how today’s manufacturing leaders evaluate time, insight, and impact-focused, efficient and outcomes-driven.“Manufacturers are making decisions today that will define competitiveness for years,” said Steve Prahalis, chief operating officer, SME. “MMTS 2026 is designed to ensure those decisions are informed by technology, peer insight and real-world manufacturing context.”A Show Designed for a Critical MomentMMTS 2026 is designed to support manufacturers as they evaluate next steps – whether investing in new technologies, reassessing production strategies, or planning for future growth. More than a marketplace, the show provides a focused environment where manufacturing professionals can assess solutions, exchange insight, and gain perspective at a point when direction and timing matter.The move to a two-day format sharpens the experience, creating a higher concentration of meaningful conversations, technology evaluations and actionable takeaways. For manufacturers, missing MMTS means missing a shared moment when direction is clarified, benchmarks are reset, and priorities align across the industry.MMTS is where the future of manufacturing in Québec is inspired, evaluated, and advanced.Innovation Park: Technology Evaluated in ContextCentral to MMTS 2026 is Innovation Park, a clearly defined show floor destination featuring technology-focused pavilions aligned to the realities of modern manufacturing, including:- Smart Manufacturing Experience: Automation, digital transformation, and connected factory technologies;- RAPID + TCT Showcase: Additive manufacturing and advanced production-ready applications;- Aerospace + Defence ZONE: Precision manufacturing, compliance-driven systems, and secure supply chains;- Clean Tech ZONE: Energy efficiency, emissions reduction, and sustainable manufacturing solutions; and- Discovery ZONE: Emerging technologies and early-stage innovations shaping what comes next.Together, these pavilions enable manufacturers to evaluate solutions not in isolation, but in direct relation to real operational and strategic needs – over two focused days of comparison, discussion and discovery.The SME ZONE: Where Strategy Takes Centre StageAt the heart of the show floor sits the SME ZONE, serving as the central gathering point for leadership, learning, and connection. Located at the center of the show floor, the SME ZONE serves as the primary hub for leadership dialogue, learning, and connection.The SME ZONE will feature the Main Stage, home to Executive Perspectives Keynote Series spotlighting senior industry leaders addressing investment timing, workforce challenges, leadership decision-making and how manufacturers are navigating today’s geopolitical and economic landscape.In addition, Industry Partner Presentations will offer timely insights from Quebec’s manufacturing ecosystem. Across two days, the SME ZONE anchors conversations that extend beyond technology into strategy, organizational readiness and long-term direction.Rounding out the inclusive education at MMTS is the Tech Hub, which hosts smaller, targeted sessions, providing attendees access to more than 20 education sessions across the show floor.A Defining Moment for Québec ManufacturingMMTS 2026 brings scale, substance and urgency together at a time when manufacturing leaders cannot afford to wait for clarity from external forces.For those shaping purchasing decisions, technology roadmaps and operational strategy in Quebec, MMTS is not simply a show to attend – it is a moment that demands presence.Registration is now open at www.mmts.ca About SMEEstablished in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. Established in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champion the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America's talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org.

