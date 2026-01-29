Redacted Industries CEO Issues Update to Shareholders and Outlines Near-Term Communication Plan

CEO outlines disciplined product roadmap, improved investor communications, and upcoming milestones in advanced rifle scope development.

Redacted Industries (OTCMKTS:VNUED)

We are focused on disciplined execution, measured capital deployment, and consistent communication as we advance our roadmap in the enhanced rifle scope and sighting systems market.” — Brandon Sisson, CEO

FT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brandon Sisson, Chief Executive Officer of Redacted Industries, today issued the following update to shareholders, outlining the Company’s near-term communication commitment to share current priorities and estimated timelines as it advances its position in the enhanced rifle scope and sighting systems market. “First and foremost, I want to thank our shareholders for their patience and continued support,” said Sisson. “Periods of limited public communication are never ideal, and I recognize the responsibility we have to keep investors appropriately informed as we work to build a durable and credible business. Going forward I promise comprehensive and regular communications.” Sisson noted that over the past several months, management has been focused on establishing a deliberate and differentiated roadmap for Redacted Industries within the enhanced rifle scope and advanced sighting systems space. This roadmap emphasizes disciplined execution, measured capital deployment, and a phased approach to product development. As part of this effort, the Company expects to announce a contract for product development that is aligned with the product roadmap. To further assist transparency the company will launch a new corporate website in the coming weeks. The website is intended to provide shareholders with a clearer overview of the Company’s strategic vision, development priorities, and long-term objectives. Additional information will be shared as developments warrant.About Redacted Industries Redacted Industries is focused on the development and commercialization of enhanced rifle scopes and advanced sighting systems. The Company’s strategy centers on disciplined product development, operational execution, and long-term value creation within the optics market.Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “could,” and similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions, development risks, regulatory considerations, capital availability, and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

