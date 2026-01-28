Proactive MD Expands National Value-Based Network with Diagnostics and Pathology Acquisitions

Healthcare innovator continues growth strategy with pathology acquisitions in Texas

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proactive MD, national leader in value-based care, announced the acquisition of pathology and diagnostics groups in Texas.This acquisition follows a series of recent growth initiatives in Colorado, North Carolina, and Virginia. Pathologists play a critical role in diagnosis and treating complex health issues, particularly in cancer care. Proactive MD’s strategy secures access to these essential healthcare professionals, ensuring its patients receive timely and accurate diagnoses. These acquisitions enable the company to ensure faster and more accurate biopsy and tissue specimen results for patients across the United States, reduce the overall healthcare spend for employer-sponsored plans, and enhance patient outcomes by ensuring early diagnosis and effective coordination of care with specialists."Acquiring these diagnostic capabilities allows us to elevate the level of care we provide," said John Collier, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Proactive MD. "By strengthening our in-house services, we can deliver more efficient, comprehensive care that aligns with our mission of transforming primary care for the better."Since initiating a dynamic growth strategy in 2021, Proactive MD has continuously broadened its offerings to include clinical diagnostics, pathology services, occupational health, virtual and urgent care, healthcare technology, pharmacy products, and an exclusive network of 340B pharmacy providers.Proactive MD’s integrated approach uniquely positions it as the only national primary care provider to own and operate its own labs, pathology groups, pharmacies, 340B networks, and healthcare technology platforms. This comprehensive model is redefining the healthcare experience for patients, employers, and providers alike.About Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD goes beyond the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers centralized clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology. Learn more about how Proactive MD is transforming healthcare at www.proactive.md

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.