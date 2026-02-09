Franklin Public Schools and Proactive MD Celebrate the Opening of the FPS Wellness Clinic

Laura Lancour, Mary Yank, Annalee Bennin, Andy Chromy, Claire Woznicki, Yvonne Mashlan, Erica Linn Erica Linn, Claire Woznicki Abby Mestad, Claire Woznicki, Erica Linn, Yvonne Mashlan, Angie Hammond

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franklin Public Schools (FPS), in partnership with Proactive MD, announced the opening of the FPS Wellness Clinic. The new onsite facility was created to serve nearly 1,100 patients, including FPS employees and their eligible family members, with high-quality Advanced Primary Care.The FPS Wellness Clinic offers comprehensive primary care, preventive services, and chronic condition management. The clinic also provides dedicated Patient Advocacy and 24/7 virtual care through Proactive MD Connect, ensuring patients have continuous access to care and support when they need it most.“We are committed to supporting our employees, both inside and outside the classroom,” says Laura Lancour, Director of Human Resources at Franklin Public Schools. “The opening of the FPS Wellness Clinic reflects our investment in the health and well-being of our employees by providing convenient access to a trusted healthcare partner.”“Franklin Public Schools is setting a strong example for Wisconsin employers seeking to support their workforce’s health,” says John Collier, Founder and CEO of Proactive MD. “This partnership ensures that patients at the FPS Wellness Clinic can establish a true healthcare home dedicated to personalized, compassionate care.”About Franklin Public SchoolsFranklin Public Schools is a public school district in Franklin, Wisconsin, committed to academic excellence, innovation, and student-centered learning. FPS serves students from 4K through grade 12 and prepares learners for success in college, careers, and life. Learn more about Franklin Public Schools and its mission to inspire personal success through learning experiences focused on student needs and active partnerships with family and community: www.franklin.k12.wi.us About Proactive MDProactive MD is a leading value-based care provider dedicated to transforming healthcare for patients, employers, and health plan partners through innovative, integrated solutions. By partnering with employers and health plans, Proactive MD goes beyond the limitations of traditional primary care and delivers accessible, affordable, and superior care to patients. Built upon strong provider-patient relationships, its integrated model offers centralized clinical diagnostics, pathology services, urgent care, pharmacy services, and healthcare technology. Learn more about how Proactive MD is transforming healthcare: www.proactive.md

