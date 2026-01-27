Interview with confidence: Tips for VA job seekers

Preparing for an interview is an important step in the job application process. It’s a chance for you to showcase who you are beyond your resume and to go into detail about how you will manage work-related situations. Interviews at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) are designed to give candidates the opportunity to share their experience, skills and passion for serving Veterans.

Here, we outline VA interview tips to help you feel confident, prepared, and ready to put your best foot forward as you pursue a meaningful career at VA.

Understand performance-based interviewing

VA uses a structured method known as performance-based interviewing (PBI) to help find the best candidates for open roles. PBI is a standardized interview format that focuses on competencies essential for job success—like teamwork, problem-solving, communication and leadership skills. It is based on the idea that past behavior is a good predictor of future behavior, so PBI questions focus on your past experiences (behavioral questions) or your proposed approach to a hypothetical situation (situational questions).

Example questions:

“Tell us about a time when you had to manage multiple competing priorities. How did you organize your work?”

“What would you do if a patient expressed concerns about their care?”

For more example questions, check out VA’s interview process guide.

Answer like a STAR

It is easy to get off track when responding to interview questions, especially if you’re feeling nervous. VA recommends the STAR method to help structure your answers in a concise and engaging way.

Situation: Set the scene with relevant context.

Task: Explain the challenge or goal.

Action: Describe the specific steps you took.

Result: Share the outcome and what you learned.

As with most things, practice makes perfect. Be sure to practice your STAR responses before the interview, so you’re feeling confident. It’s also helpful to prepare STAR responses that can be used to address multiple competencies, rather than just one. This way you can answer different interview questions with the same or similar response.

Leave a lasting impression

You’ve practiced your STAR responses and are feeling confident, so how else can you leave a lasting impression with your VA interviewers?

Look the part: Dress professionally and be sure to maintain eye contact, or if the interview is virtual, maintain camera focus.

Ask questions: Come prepared with a few questions for your interviewers. This shows your level of interest and commitment to finding the right match.

Send a thank-you note: Send an email to your interviewers within 2 days to express your appreciation for their time and interest in the position.

Work at VA

If you’re All About Veterans like we are, the time is right to explore a rewarding career serving those who served. Learn more at VA Careers.