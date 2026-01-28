Santa Clara County Fair Announces New August Dates

Santa Clara County Fairgrounds Main Entrance at the Blue Arch 2026 Santa Clara County Fair logo Santa Clara County Fairgrounds Management Corporation Logo

Date Change Ensures Long-Term Fair Sustainability

This was not an easy decision, but it was a necessary one. Our priority is to ensure the long-term health of the fair while continuing to support youth, agriculture, and our community.” — Salene Duarte, Executive Director of SCCFMC

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Santa Clara County Fairgrounds Management Corporation (SCCFMC) announced today that starting this year, the Santa Clara County Fair will move to the third week of August as part of a long-term strategy to secure essential vendors and ensure the fair’s continued success. The 2026 Fair will be held August 19-23.Like county fairs across California, the Santa Clara County Fair relies on carnival operators, food vendors, and commercial exhibitors who travel established routes from fair to fair. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted these routes, forcing many fairs, including Santa Clara County, to close for several years. During this period, vendors created new routes to stay in business.As fairs resumed statewide, many shifted their dates to secure vendors. Major fairs such as the State Fair, the Alameda County Fair, and the Ventura County Fair adjusted their schedules. Santa Clara County Fair also had to adapt; without a carnival and vendors, the fair cannot succeed.On November 19, 2025, SCCFMC was notified by its carnival vendor, Helm and Sons Amusements, that due to other fairs’ schedule changes, they could only serve the Santa Clara County Fair the third or fourth week of August.On December 15, 2025, SCCFMC received confirmation from Helm and Sons Amusements that they could commit to moving the Fair to the third week of August. Staff met with exhibitors that evening to inform them of the change. The Fair recognizes the new dates coincide with the start of the school year and has made accommodations to support 4-H and FFA youth livestock exhibitors:• Livestock shows will begin at 4:00 PM, rather than during school hours.• 4-H exhibitors will show first, followed by FFA exhibitors.• This new structure ensures students miss little or no school to participate.Fair leadership is proactively working with local high school administrators to explain the change and advocate for student participation. Participation is a vital part of agricultural education, including required experiences for FFA students.“This was not an easy decision, but it was a necessary one,” said Salene Duarte, Executive Director of SCCFMC. “Our priority is to ensure the long-term health of the fair while continuing to support youth, agriculture, and our community.”Over its 80-year history, the Santa Clara County Fair has operated at various times of year. The new dates align the fair with regional schedules and support long-term success.Additional scheduling adjustments and exhibitor accommodations are being finalized. The fair will continue to work closely with schools, families, and partners.###

