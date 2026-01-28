PRS Pharmacy Services and DiversifyRx Strengthen Strategic Partnership

Helping pharmacies increase profitability and future-proof their businesses.

Our goal has always been to help pharmacies not just survive, but lead. With partners like PRS, compliance doesn’t have to be overwhelming anymore. It can finally be simple, clear, and handled.” — Lisa Faast, Founder of DiversifyRx

LATROBE, PA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRS Pharmacy Services , a leader in compliance, consulting, and operational support for independent pharmacies, and DiversifyRx , a mission-driven organization dedicated to helping pharmacies increase profitability and future-proof their businesses, today announced the expansion of their strategic partnership.Together, the two organizations are delivering coordinated solutions that help community pharmacies navigate compliance requirements, operational pressure, and revenue diversification opportunities.Expanded Member Benefits and Strategic ValueThrough the partnership, DiversifyRx members now gain enhanced access to PRS ComplianceTrack and DSCSA 360, a white-labeled compliance platform powered by Advasur 360. These systems help centralize key regulatory workflows, organize documentation, and support consistent execution of pharmacy compliance processes. Members also receive priority support, personalized onboarding, and preferred pricing through PRS.In addition, PRS and DiversifyRx members receive promotional benefits, including 30 days of DiversifyRx Essentials at no cost and savings on registration for the 2026 Pharmacy Profit Summit, designed to connect independent pharmacy leaders with actionable strategies for growth and profitability.“Our goal has always been to help pharmacies not just survive, but lead,” said Lisa Faast, Founder of DiversifyRx. “With the right partners, compliance does not have to be overwhelming. It can be simple, clear, and handled.”A Partnership Built for the FutureThis expanded alliance reflects both organizations’ shared commitment to supporting independent pharmacy owners with practical, proactive solutions that drive real results, helping pharmacies remain competitive, compliant, and profitable in 2026 and beyond.More Support. More Protection. More Opportunity.PRS Pharmacy Services and DiversifyRx Strengthen Strategic Partnership to Empower Independent Pharmacies with Growth, Compliance, and Profitability Solutions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.