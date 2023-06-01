Capital Wholesale Drug Company and Advasur announce DSCSA Compliance Data Plan
DSCSA compliance data capabilities for dispensers
It is our priority to protect the drug supply chain and meet all DSCSA regulatory mandates.”COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Wholesale Drug Company (Capital Drug), a nationally recognized brand and generics pharmaceutical distributor, and Advasur, LLC (Advasur), a proven concierge solution provider addressing dispenser requirements of the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), jointly announce their plan to offer DSCSA compliance data capabilities to dispensers using Advasur’s unique and innovative data validation and exchange solution.
— George K. Richards, President of Capital Drug
Peter Behrent, Vice President of Capital Drug, stated, “DSCSA has many product validation requirements that may be challenging for some pharmacies to manage. Our exclusive relationship with Advasur will enable Capital Drug to offer dispenser solutions to our customers to simplify the management of these compliance requirements. Our goal is to support our downstream pharmacy customers and jointly protect the patients.”
David Bailey, Managing Director of Advasur ATP System Interoperability Services Division, discussed how Advasur intends to support Capital Drug by stating, “Advasur will offer our comprehensive ATP interoperable system to receive and validate EPCIS data. With this tool, Advasur will provide monitoring capabilities and certification of all trading partners and transmissions for Capital Drug and its trading partners.”
“Collaborating with key supply chain partners to assure the safety and security of our nations pharmaceuticals for the safety and benefit of patients is core to what we do at Advasur, and we could not be more pleased to partner in this effort with a premier organization like Capital Wholesale Drug” said Randy Hoggle BPharm, DrPH, MBA, Managing Director of Advasur LLC.
“It is our priority to protect the drug supply chain and meet all DSCSA regulatory mandates.” added George K. Richards, President of Capital Drug. “With the necessary tools in place, we can help our trading partners protect their businesses and, most importantly, their patients. As a proven and trusted Turnkey Compliance System and Services Solution provider, Advasur makes it easy for dispensers to comply with DSCSA regulatory mandates.”
About Capital Wholesale Drug Company
Founded in 1950 and located in historical Grandview Heights, a suburb of Columbus, Ohio, Capital Drug is a privately held national pharmaceutical distributor founded by George D. Richards, RPh. Three generations of Richards have grown Capital Drug into a national Authorized Trading Partner shipping to 48 states. Capital Drug is a long-standing member of the Healthcare Distribution Association (HDA) and a National Board of Pharmacy (NABP) Accredited Wholesale Drug Distributor. Capital Drug services hospitals, LTC pharmacies, retail independent pharmacies, government agencies, 340b pharmacies, and many GPOs.
For more information visit www.capital-drug.com.
About Advasur, LLC
Founded in 2015, Advasur developed the only comprehensive Dispenser Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) Turn-Key Outsourced Compliance system, entitled Advasur 360®, for pharmacy dispenser clients. This leading-edge technology platform is the most complete state-of-the-art patent-protected services and solutions in the industry. Advasur provides DSCSA Compliance Service to dispensing Pharmacies with dedicated services for interfacing and data integration with their supplying manufacturers, wholesalers, and re-packagers. Dispenser Clients have a 100% success rate in passing Federal and State Inspections using these DSCSA Compliance Services.
For more information, visit www.Advasur.com.
David Bailey
Advasur
+1 833-243-7272
email us here