Burlingame Home Combines Flexibility, Multigenerational Living, and a Detached Cottage

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samantha Huang, Founder of the NextGen team at Corcoran Icon Properties, announces the listing of 1410 Capuchino Avenue, a renovated Burlingame home built for those in need of flexibility. The property includes a detached cottage with a full bathroom alongside the main residence, creating two independent living spaces on one lot in one of the city’s most walkable neighborhoods.

Offered at $1,995,000, the cottage can be used in a variety of ways. Aging parents can have their own space. Adult children returning home have privacy. Guests can stay comfortably. Or the unit can provide rental income, all ready to use immediately, no additional work required.

“People are thinking longer term about how they live,” said Huang. “They want homes that can grow with their families. Having a second space already built makes planning ahead much simpler.”

Huang and her NextGen team have noticed more clients looking for homes that support multigenerational living or include separate living spaces like this cottage. Buyers want flexibility to stay in neighborhoods they love while adapting to life’s changes, whether hosting extended family, giving adult children their own space, or generating rental income. Homes like 1410 Capuchino reflect the NextGen approach: helping clients make real estate decisions that support their long-term goals, build relationships over time, and create a home that can foster both family legacy and generational wealth, all while keeping them rooted in the communities they love.

Ideally located near Burlingame Park, Burlingame Village, and Burlingame Terrace, the home is just minutes from downtown Burlingame, parks, top-rated schools, community amenities, and regional transportation, while maintaining the quiet feel of a residential street. The neighborhood’s strong demand and limited inventory make a home like this especially appealing, giving buyers a rare opportunity to find a flexible, move-in-ready property in one of Burlingame’s most sought-after areas.

For more information or to schedule a private showing of 1410 Capuchino Avenue, visit 1410-capuchino-ave.nextgenbayarea.com.

Corcoran Icon Properties is a 100 percent locally-owned and 100 percent locally-managed real estate brokerage in Northern California. Comprised of eight real estate firms that joined together in partnership, Corcoran Icon Properties is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC. With more than 20 office locations across 11 counties, its 800 professional sales associates are well-positioned to serve loyal clientele throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, East Bay, Wine Country, Sierra Foothills, Humboldt County and Southern California. From fine homes and investment properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Icon Properties has the experience, insight, and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranIcon.com.



