Corcoran Icon Properties Lists Historic Pacific Heights Home at 2550 Baker Street

Exterior Image of 2550 Baker Street

A 1910 Beaux-Arts residence reimagined by Mosaic Architects hits the market for $9,995,000.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lowrie MacLean of Corcoran Icon Properties has listed 2550 Baker Street, a five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom residence in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights, for $9,995,000. The home combines historic Beaux-Arts architecture with modern updates, offering a rare opportunity to own a legacy property in one of the city’s most prestigious neighborhoods.

Built in 1910 by Bakewell & Brown, the firm behind San Francisco City Hall, the residence exemplifies the craftsmanship and design that defined Pacific Heights during its early 20th-century “golden era.” Bakewell & Brown’s early work in the neighborhood set a standard for proportion, detail, and elegance, qualities still reflected throughout this home.

The property has been reimagined by Mosaic Architects, led by Stefan Eder and Kash Vinjamur. Their renovation preserves the historic character while introducing contemporary touches that enhance modern living. Highlights include an east-facing garden, a courtyard for outdoor dining, and a rooftop media room with sweeping views of the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island. Signature design elements include a Japanese-inspired fireplace screen and a Swarovski crystal chandelier that fills the room with prismatic light.

“Listing 2550 Baker Street is a rare opportunity,” said Lowrie MacLean, listing agent. “This is a home that blends San Francisco history with thoughtful modern design, offering both architectural significance and spaces tailored for today’s lifestyle.”

Additional amenities include flexible lower-level space currently staged as a guest suite and office, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, two-car garage, and integrated security systems.

The home’s location reflects the Pacific Heights lifestyle. Residents enjoy tree-lined streets, expansive city and bay views, and easy access to Union Street’s boutiques, Chestnut Street’s restaurants, and the trails and open spaces of The Presidio. The neighborhood combines prestige, culture, and scenic beauty, a hallmark of San Francisco’s most sought-after addresses.

Explore more about this listing on the property’s listing website 2550BakerSF.com.

For additional information or to schedule a private viewing, contact Lowrie MacLean at 415.305.3326 or lowrie@lowriemaclean.com.



About Corcoran Icon Properties

Corcoran Icon Properties is a 100 percent locally-owned and 100 percent locally-managed real estate brokerage in Northern California. Comprised of eight real estate firms that joined together in partnership, Corcoran Icon Properties is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC. With more than 20 office locations across 11 counties, its 800 professional sales associates are well-positioned to serve loyal clientele throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, East Bay, Wine Country, Sierra Foothills, Humboldt County, and Southern California. From fine homes and investment properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Icon Properties has the experience, insight, and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranIcon.com.





