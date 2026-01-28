Parliament hands over temporary National Assembly structure, 30 Nov

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thoko Didiza, will officially receive the refurbished Nieuwmeester Dome from the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Mr Dean Macpherson, on Friday, 30 January 2026.

The Dome will serve as a short- to medium-term venue for parliamentary activities until the completion of the Parliament rebuilding project. The handover follows a request from Parliament to the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) for essential upgrades to make the facility user-friendly, resilient to Cape winds and fully compliant with the operational standards required for parliamentary sittings.

Following comprehensive refurbishment, the structure is now equipped to support the business of the National Assembly.

Event details

Date: Friday, 30 January 2026

Time: 13:00 for 13:30

Venue: Nieuwmeester Parking (opposite Parliament), Cape Town.

Enquiries:

Parliament Spokesperson

Moloto Mothapo

