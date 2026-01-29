FmPro Migrator 11.73 Adds Bi-Directional Data Transfer Compatibility Between FileMaker Pro and MySQL 9.5

FmPro Migrator Overview Import/Export Features Code Conversion Workbench Search/Sort Feature MySQL to FileMaker Conversion

Importing MySQL databases into FileMaker Pro offers a quick-start to the development of new workgroup solutions.

Up-sizing FileMaker solutions to MySQL databases offers cost savings and scalability enhancements as a first step in developing web-based solutions.” — David Simpson

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- .com Solutions Inc., developer of database migration and code conversion tools for nearly 23 years, today announced the release of FmPro Migrator 11.73, featuring full compatibility with MySQL 9.5 for both importing and exporting data between FileMaker Pro and the latest MySQL and MariaDB database servers. The update also introduces enterprise-grade performance improvements to the Code Conversion Workbench, capable of handling projects with over 12,000 scripts.

The updated MySQL driver in FmPro Migrator 11.73 enables seamless data transfer in both directions:

Import MySQL into FileMaker Pro – Developers can quickly import existing MySQL databases into FileMaker Pro to jumpstart workgroup solution development, taking advantage of FileMaker's intuitive interface and rapid prototyping capabilities.

Export FileMaker Pro to MySQL – Scale existing FileMaker solutions to MySQL or MariaDB for enhanced performance, cost savings, and as a foundation for PHP web application development. FmPro Migrator also supports database conversions from Microsoft Access and Visual FoxPro into the latest versions of MySQL and MariaDB database servers.

FmPro Migrator 11.73 introduces significant improvements to the AI-powered Code Conversion Workbench:

* Script Search Feature – New search functionality allows developers to filter scripts by name using flexible pattern matching (ends with, begins with, or contains text), making it easier to focus on specific sections of an application during conversion.

* Column Sorting – Scripts can now be sorted by size or name, enabling developers to prioritize work on large scripts that may need to be broken up during automated batch processing.

* Improved Performance for Large Projects – By replacing the ScriptStatus.JSON file with direct reading from the MigrationProcess.db3 SQLite database, performance has been improved for projects with thousands of scripts. Internal testing on over 12,000 synthetically generated scripts demonstrated near-instantaneous performance when filtering and displaying lists of scripts.

* Batch Processing with Local LLMs – A new batch processing feature enables automated script conversion when running LLMs locally via Ollama, providing enhanced security for sensitive code conversion projects. The batch processing feature is optimized for use with the bundled FmPro Migrator Site License Edition server, capable of processing as many as 12M tokens per day without incurring extra hosting costs.

* Shift-Select for Batch Processing – The scripts grid now supports shift-selecting multiple scripts for targeted batch processing of specific script subsets.

* FileMaker Pro Script XML Compatibility – Google Gemini 3.0 Pro now generates scripts that can be pasted directly into the FileMaker Pro Script Workspace, with improved clipboard compatibility for both Anthropic and Google Gemini models.

* Visual FoxPro VCX Controls – Enhanced importing of VCX controls fixes situations where some classes were previously omitted.

* .NET Conversion – Added validation to check for hyphens in Visual Studio project names, preventing compile errors.

* Drag & Drop Script Support – New capability allows dragging and dropping script text or XML directly onto the Converted Script field for immediate pasting into the FileMaker Pro Script Workspace.

Secure Local LLM Processing with FmPro Migrator Site License Edition

FmPro Migrator's support for running LLMs locally via Ollama provides essential data security for organizations with strict compliance requirements, including:

Government Entities

Military Organizations

Financial Institutions

HIPAA Compliance/Healthcare Organizations

Confidential Product Development Teams

Public Companies

Comprehensive Migration Platform

FmPro Migrator serves as a comprehensive database migration and code conversion platform, supporting imports from FileMaker Pro, Microsoft Access, Visual FoxPro, MySQL, MariaDB, SQL Server, and COBOL, with export capabilities to FileMaker Pro, Microsoft Access, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, SQL Server, SQLite, Oracle, DB2, .NET XAML, PHP, LiveCode, and over 50 programming languages.

The PHP Conversion feature enables developers to scale FileMaker Pro desktop applications to cloud-hosted web applications, supporting 11 SQL database servers with full MVC architecture conversion including layouts, scripts, relationships, tab controls, and value lists.

Availability and Pricing

FmPro Migrator 11.73 is available immediately for macOS and Windows. A fully functional trial edition is available for evaluation, with all features unlocked using a single license key.

For more information, to download the trial edition, or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.FmProMigrator.com.

