FmPro Clipboard Explorer 1.01 Released at [Full Access] Supporting FileMaker Pro Clipboard Private Data Types

FmPro Clipboard Explorer 1.01 Business Card FmPro Clipboard Explorer 1.01 Screenshot FmPro Clipboard Explorer Icon

The new open source FmPro Clipboard Explorer (macOS/Win) manages FileMaker Pro's clipboard data, easing AI generated script import into the Script Workspace.

FmPro Clipboard Explorer enables developers to use the latest public generative AI models like Anthropic Claude to easily paste generated FileMaker Pro scripts into the Script Workspace (macOS/Win).” — David Simpson

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- .com Solutions Inc. today announced the open-source release of FmPro Clipboard Explorer 1.01, a cross-platform utility (macOS/Windows) designed to unlock and manage the private clipboard data types utilized by FileMaker Pro. The utility is being released at the [Full Access] unconference held from October 20–23, 2025, in Los Altos, CA.

Bridging Generative AI and FileMaker Pro Development

The FmPro Clipboard Explorer app solves a long-standing challenge for Claris FileMaker Pro developers by providing direct access to the hidden XML metadata that FileMaker Pro places onto the system clipboard when scripts, layout objects, or other elements are copied.

This capability is especially crucial for modern development workflows involving artificial intelligence. FmPro Clipboard Explorer allows developers to export this private clipboard data as XML and binary files. Crucially, it also enables the importing of external XML files generated by other software, including scripts generated by Large Language Models (LLMs). This dramatically simplifies the process of integrating AI-generated code.

Key Features and Developer Benefits

The FmPro Clipboard Explorer app, developed using the LiveCode platform, offers a robust set of features to enhance developer productivity:

Clipboard Management: Directly interacts with and manages the private FileMaker data types on the clipboard.

A summary of these data types includes:

FileMaker Clipboard Data Types Reference

macOS Windows Object

XML2 Mac-XML2 Layout

XMFN Mac-XMFN Custom Function

XMTB Mac-XMTB Table

XMFD Mac-XMFD Field

XMSC Mac-XMSC Script

XMSS Mac-XMSS Script Step

XMVL Mac-XMVL Value List

Import/Export XML: Provides dedicated functions to Import XML and Export XML clipboard data, allowing developers to manipulate, version control, and store FileMaker elements outside the FileMaker Pro database.

AI Code Workflow: Facilitates a smooth, three-step process: Generate a FileMaker script XML snippet using an LLM, Import the XML into FmPro Clipboard Explorer, and use the Paste function to transfer script code directly into the FileMaker Script Workspace via the clipboard.

Open Source: Released under an open-source license, allowing the community to inspect the code, contribute enhancements, and build upon the utility.

Availability and Download

FmPro Clipboard Explorer 1.01 is available immediately for macOS and Windows.

Download Link: https://www.FmProMigrator.com/downloads/demo_software/index.html#fce

Un-Conference Presence: .com Solutions Inc. is excited to demonstrate the FmPro Clipboard Explorer utility and its integration with generative AI workflows at the [Full Access] conference, a premier event for Claris developers.

[Full Access] is a community-led, in-person celebration of Claris FileMaker and related technologies, designed to strengthen and empower developers in a durable way. By bringing like-minded people together, we’ll create an environment where we can support and uplift each other along our journey — fostering collaboration and growth within the community.

https://fullaccess.us



Founded in 1999 by David Simpson in Sunny California, .com Solutions Inc. develops multi-platform graphical applications supporting FileMaker Pro, Visual FoxPro, SQLite, Oracle, MySQL, Access, SQL Server, Sybase, DB2, PostgreSQL, VB6, COBOL and LiveCode developers. VFP Code Converter, converts FoxPro scripts into 50+ modern programming languages. FmPro Script Diff, compares FileMaker Pro scripts. SQLite Diff compares SQLite database schema and data. Copyright (C) 1999-2025 .com Solutions Inc. All Rights Reserved. FileMaker is a registered trademark of Claris - an Apple company. Apple, the Apple logo and macOS platforms are trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.