MTI 2026 Global Solutions Symposium to Address Materials Failures, Corrosion Risk, and Reliability Challenges

ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Engineers, materials specialists, and reliability leaders from producer companies worldwide will meet in Charlotte, North Carolina February 23-26, 2026 for the MTI Global Solutions Symposium, a four-day technical forum focused on real-world materials failures, corrosion mechanisms, and reliability challenges affecting Process Industries facilities.The symposium will feature parallel technical tracks covering failure analysis, non-metallic materials and applications, emerging technologies, materials for harsh environments, and safety and reliability , with case studies drawn from chemical processing , oil & gas, mining, fertilizer, power generation, and related industries.The technical program opens with a keynote presentation on "Using Novel Technologies to Perform Accident Investigations: Benefits and Challenges in Future NTSB Materials Laboratory Investigations" by National Transportation Safety Board materials engineer Erik Mueller.Across two days of technical sessions, attendees will be able to explore topics including:· Advanced Electrolysis as an Enabler for Decarbonization· Ammonia Storage – Mitigating Risks with Linings· Design, Material Selection and Construction Strategies with Fluoropolymer Linings· Experiences and Learnings from a Phosgene Hose Failure· Lessons Learned Regarding Material Selection of Non-metallics for Chemical Processing· Preferential Weld Corrosion· Trust but Verify – The Engineer’s Responsibility in Safety and Reliability· Using Life Cycle Cost Analysis to Differentiate Materials of Construction Choices· Wear and Corrosion Resistant Cobalt Alloys· And much more!In addition to technical presentations, the symposium emphasizes peer-to-peer exchange through its Global Solutions Marketplace (table top exhibits from leading industry suppliers), networking sessions, and facility tours at organizations, such as EPRI (Electric Power Research Institute) and Ward Vessel and Exchanger's fabrication facility.Unlike many traditional conferences, the MTI Global Solutions Symposium prioritizes producer-driven technical discussion, applied operating experience, and knowledge sharing among practitioners. These are some of the smartest SMEs in the Chemical Processing and Oil & Gas Industries As aging assets, workforce transitions, and new process technologies converge, symposium organizers note that many recent failures reflect not only materials limitations, but gaps in knowledge continuity and cross-industry learning. MTI's 2026 Symposium is designed to bridge those gaps.Additional information, including the full technical program, sessions and presentation details as well as registration/hotel details, is available at https://www.mti-global.org/mtisymposium/home

