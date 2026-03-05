FRP & Dual Laminate Training to Be Held in Houston, April 28–May 1

FRP and Dual Laminate Training Course offered by MTI

Comprehensive Course Combines Classroom Instruction and Hands-On Shop Experience

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Engineering and reliability professionals working with fiber reinforced plastic (FRP) and dual laminate (DL) equipment are invited to attend an in-depth technical training program taking place April 28–May 1 in Houston, Texas.This 3 1/2-day course provides a comprehensive review of FRP and Dual Laminate materials. Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of FRP and Dual Laminate systems, from materials selection and design fundamentals through fabrication, laminating, bonding, flanging, and thermoplastic welding techniques.The course blends classroom instruction with a hands-on shop visit and practical case studies, including inspection strategies, destructive and non-destructive testing methods (including RFID tools), evaluation of in-service equipment, repair and alteration best practices, and vendor qualification considerations.Real-world examples — including incident reviews and photo-based discussions — provide valuable insight into installation, maintenance, and long-term performance of FRP equipment in industrial environments.The training is designed for engineers, inspectors, maintenance professionals, reliability leaders, and others responsible for specifying, inspecting, maintaining, or repairing FRP and dual laminate equipment in industrial environments. It combines technical fundamentals with applied case discussions, giving participants practical knowledge they can implement immediately in plant and field environments.For additional information and registration details, please visit the FRP & Dual Laminate Events Page: https://www.mti-global.org/about/events/frp-training

