Silna Launches Industry’s First Predictive Document Intelligence to Proactively Clear Patients for Care

New AI-powered capability helps providers verify documentation and authorization readiness upfront, preventing denials and care delays before they occur

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silna , a healthcare technology company redefining how providers navigate prior authorization, today announced the launch of Predictive Document Intelligence, an industry-first AI capability that prevents denials and care delays before prior authorizations are even filed.Prior authorization continues to be one of the most significant barriers to timely care in the U.S. Recent policy changes are only increasing the pressure on providers to get prior authorizations right the first time. Under the CMS Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule (CMS-0057-F) , payors will be required to respond to urgent prior authorization requests within 72 hours and standard requests within seven calendar days, down from current timelines that often extend weeks. With these requirements now in effect as of January 1, 2026, providers have far less margin for error caused by incomplete or noncompliant documentation.Silna’s Predictive Document Intelligence is built to address this problem upstream. As part of Silna’s Care Readiness Platform, the technology evaluates whether clinical documentation meets payor and specialty-specific requirements before submission, ensuring patients are truly clear to receive care.The system helps providers meet these tighter timelines from CMS by validating key elements that commonly trigger denials, including:Assessment requirements- Diagnostic tools used- Diagnostic criteria evaluated- Documented symptom severityClinician requirements- Presence of a clinician signature- Clinician credentials- Payor specific clinician taxonomy requirements- Specific outcome measures to demonstrateDiagnosis requirements- Diagnosis codesBy improving the accuracy and quality of prior authorization requests, Predictive Document Intelligence delivers measurable impact in real-world workflows. Prior authorizations requests submitted using the technology are accepted 24.5% faster, and prior authorizations validated with the platform achieve a 98% first-pass acceptance rate. These improvements help providers avoid preventable denials, reduce rework, and move patients into treatment faster. Over time, consistent, high-quality submissions can help providers demonstrate reliability to payors, an increasingly important factor in programs such as gold carding, where applicable.Silna’s Care Readiness Platform takes a proactive approach to prior authorization and front-end insurance workflows by resolving requirements before requests are submitted . Powered by AI and designed to be easy to use, the platform combines predictive intelligence with a team of experienced therapeutic and authorization specialists to deliver accuracy, speed, and confidence at scale.Silna’s platform includes two core technologies designed specifically to address healthcare access challenges:- Predictive Document Intelligence, which uses AI to validate clinical documentation against a continuously updated library of payer- and specialty-specific requirements, flagging missing or inconsistent information before submission.- Prior Authorization API, which integrates directly into provider workflows to surface submission criteria in real time, validate documentation prior to submission, and deliver live status updates that reduce denial and resubmission cycles.“Prior authorization was originally intended to support evidence-based care, but it has become a reactive bottleneck,” said Jeffrey Morelli, co-founder and CEO of Silna. “Once a request is denied, providers are pulled into a time-consuming cycle of rework, follow-ups, and appeals that delays care and creates uncertainty around payment. Silna prevents problems before they start. By determining upfront whether a patient is truly ready for care, we help providers avoid denial workflows altogether, gain confidence in reimbursement, and move patients into treatment faster.”"Silna’s Predictive Document Intelligence feature provides an extra layer of review to ensure diagnostic report accuracy, helping us prevent authorization denials," said Nichole Joyce, Senior Director at AnswersNow. "It allows us to quickly catch and correct issues before care begins, minimizing delays for our clients."This technology builds on Silna’s recent momentum following its $27 million total funding round, announced earlier last year, led by Accel and Bain Capital Ventures. Now supporting more than 150,000 patients nationwide, Silna is applying that capital toward eliminating fragmented, manual prior authorization workflows and replacing them with intelligent, scalable infrastructure that improves access to care.###About SilnaSilna is building the industry's first Care Readiness Platform to transform healthcare's most complex administrative processes, such as prior authorization, benefit checks, and real-time insurance monitoring. Since coming out of stealth in 2025, the platform has reduced the time required for pre-visit processes, such as insurance verification, from 30 minutes to 30 seconds. Based in New York City, Silna is backed by leading investors, including Accel, Bain Capital Ventures, and more.For more information, visit silnahealth.com

