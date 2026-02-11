PatientGenie Completes SOC 2® Type 1 Examination, Strengthening Trust for Healthcare Access Workflows

PatientGenie Logo

Independent assessment validates the design of security and compliance controls for PatientGenie’s AI agent platform

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatientGenie , an AI agent platform that automates provider matching, scheduling, and member outreach to expand access to healthcare, today announced the completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 examination. SOC 2is an independent assessment of security and compliance controls.The SOC 2 Type 1 report provides assurance that PatientGenie’s control environment was suitably designed as of January 22, 2026, based on the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria, including Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity, and Privacy. SOC 2 is an attestation report performed by a licensed CPA firm and is commonly used by healthcare organizations to evaluate technology vendors that handle sensitive data and operational workflows.For health plans, health systems, and partners, a SOC 2 Type 1 report streamlines security reviews by providing a standardized, auditor-backed view of a vendor’s control environment. It helps reduce repetitive security questionnaires, supports faster onboarding and procurement, and gives customers confidence that security and governance are intentionally built into the platform.“Trust is foundational when you’re building technology that sits at the center of healthcare access,” said Alex Zoller, Co-Founder and CEO of PatientGenie. “Completing our SOC 2 Type 1 examination validates that security and governance are intentionally designed into our platform as we scale AI agents that help health plans expand access to timely, appropriate care.”The examination confirms that PatientGenie has established defined policies, governance, and technical controls designed to protect systems and data at a point in time. These controls address core areas such as identity and access management, logging and monitoring, incident response, data protection, vendor oversight, and business continuity, capabilities that are especially important for healthcare access workflows that may involve PHI, PII, appointment data, and member communications.As PatientGenie scales to help more health plans address access barriers, maintaining security controls is increasingly critical. Today, 25% of patients delay care due to navigation or scheduling barriers. Through intelligent, persistent AI agents, PatientGenie is reducing administrative burden while helping ensure timely, appropriate care at scale.PatientGenie views this milestone as the foundation for ongoing assurance and continuous improvement as it expands the use of AI agents across healthcare access workflows, and will complete a SOC 2 Type 2 examination following the required operating period.###About PatientGeniePatientGenie is an AI platform of specialized agents that automate provider matching, scheduling, and care-gap closure for health plans and health systems. Engineered for real-world complexity, our voice and text agents take on the operational tasks that normally demand expensive, manual effort. With a modular architecture and payer-ready customization, PatientGenie plugs directly into existing workflows, removes friction, and delivers measurable improvements in access and efficiency. Backed by early traction and scalable partnerships, PatientGenie is building the AI infrastructure that makes timely, appropriate care possible for every member, every time.

