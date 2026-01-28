Knox County Man Arrested, Charged in Ten Mile Murder

ROANE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, has resulted in a Knox County man being charged with first degree murder.

On January 27th, at the request of 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson, TBI agents began investigating statements made by Zackary Lowe (DOB 04/13/1998) regarding a murder. During the course of the investigation, the victim’s body was found in an abandoned structure near the 4600 block of Decatur Highway in Ten Mile. Currently, the identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Agents obtained a warrant for Lowe, charging him with one count of First Degree Murder. Investigators detained Lowe and booked him into the Roane County Jail with no bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

