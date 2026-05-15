Former Deputy Indicted, Charged in TBI CSAM Investigation

SULLIVAN COUNTY – An investigation by special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Cybercrime and Digital Evidence Unit has resulted in the indictment of a former Washington County deputy.

In September, TBI agents began investigating information received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding multiple files containing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) being distributed through accounts on X, Discord, and Snapchat. During the investigation, Jacob Byrd (DOB: 11/26/98), who was employed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at the time, was identified as the user of the accounts. Agents subsequently executed a search warrant at Byrd’s residence in Sullivan County and seized numerous electronics. Byrd was terminated from the sheriff’s office at the time the allegations surfaced.

This week, a Sullivan Grand Jury returned indictments charging Byrd with two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – Over 100 Images. This morning, he turned himself in and was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

Anyone with information about cases of online child exploitation should contact the TBI Tipline at 1-800-TBI-FIND or report via the NCMEC Cyber Tipline at CyberTipline.org.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Squad is comprised of four dedicated special agents who investigate cases throughout Tennessee involving the production and distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), as well as other sex crimes. In 2024, agents were assigned 957 cases. In 2025, that number rose to more than 1,500, reflecting a significant and troubling increase in crimes targeting children. With the rapid growth in reported victimization and a limited number of agents assigned to these investigations, the need for public education and awareness has never been greater. To learn more about how to protect children, visit Cybercrime.