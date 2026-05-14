Eleven Indicted on State Charges in Theft Conspiracy Case Involving Knox County Sheriff’s Office Personnel

KNOX COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of several current and former employees of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Last year, TBI agents began working alongside the FBI to review evidence gathered during a federal investigation launched in 2019 that centered around allegations of theft by nearly a dozen of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) Narcotics Unit and Special Investigations Unit (SIU). During the investigation, FBI agents gathered evidence alleging that numerous individuals used a KCSO Narcotics Unit credit card to purchase items for personal use, including electronics, hunting equipment, and home renovation materials. The alleged purchases, made between 2010 and 2018, totaled well over $300,000. Investigators also learned that more than $30,000 in cash seized during undercover drug investigations was allegedly spent on personal expenses. Additionally, agents gathered evidence alleging that individuals assigned to the KCSO Narcotics Unit and the SIU performed a variety of personal tasks while on duty using county-owned vehicles and equipment. Those tasks included restoring classic cars, home renovations, and construction-related projects.

In November 2025, TBI agents presented information provided by the FBI to 6th Judicial District Attorney General Charme Allen, who voluntarily recused herself from the case. Executive Director Stephen Crump of the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference was appointed District Attorney General Pro Tem. Brittany Lavalle and Shari Tayloe were appointed Assistant District Attorneys General Pro Tem.

On Wednesday, after being presented with the evidence, the Knox County Grand Jury returned indictments charging eleven people in connection with the investigation. As of this afternoon, eight of those individuals have been taken into custody and booked into the Knox County Jail.

Aaron Yarnell (DOB: 07/08/75), Captain – Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Property over $250,000, Theft of Property over $250,000, and Theft of Services over $60,000. Bond: $100,000

Curtis Nathan Cole (DOB: 12/18/75), Former Narcotics Unit Detective – Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Property over $250,000, Theft of Property over $250,000, and Theft of Services over $60,000. Bond: $100,000

Lake Lowry (DOB:01/15/87), Former Sergeant – Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Property over $250,000, Theft of Property over $250,000, and Theft of Services over $60,000. Bond: $100,000

Franklin “Rocky” Lowery (DOB: 10/04/77), Lieutenant – Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Property over $250,000, Theft of Property over $250,000, and Theft of Services over $60,000. Bond: $100,000

Tim Isaacs (DOB: 09/07/63), Sergeant – Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Property over $250,000, Theft of Property over $250,000, and Theft of Services over $60,000. Bond: $100,000

John Hopkins (DOB: 02/02/66), Retired Captain – Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Property over $250,000, Theft of Property over $250,000, and Theft of Services over $60,000. Bond: $100,000

James Hammond (DOB: 06/18/68), Captain – Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Property over $250,000, Theft of Property over $250,000, and Theft of Services over $60,000. Bond: $100,000

Mike Kidd (DOB: 12/26/57), Civilian – Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Theft of Property over $250,000, Theft of Property over $250,000, and Theft of Services over $60,000. Bond: $100,000

Updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com as they become available.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

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