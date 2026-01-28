ProCure On-Demand Celebrates 2,000th Transplant

This milestone reflects our ability to deliver specialized recovery, logistics, and technology support...needed to propel the transplant community forward.” — Dr. Zachary Kon, co-founder and CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProCure On-Demand, an organ recovery, logistics and technology company, today announced the 2,000th transplant made possible by the company’s efforts. The milestone marks a significant moment in ProCure’s growth, doubling the number of transplants supported since June 2025, when the company announced its 1,000th transplant.

Since its founding, ProCure’s team has partnered with transplant centers, organ procurement organizations and perfusion and preservation technology providers across the country to optimize organ utilization and ensure the first step in the transplant, the organ recovery, is performed at the highest level.

“As the transplant landscape evolves, quality and consistency at scale matter more than ever,” said Dr. Zachary Kon, co-founder and CEO of ProCure On-Demand. “This milestone reflects our ability to deliver specialized recovery, logistics, and technology support nationwide without compromising the highest standards needed to continue to propel the transplant community forward.”

With a mission that guides operations and inspires new thinking, this latest milestone exemplifies just how the company is upending the current system to tackle circumstances that have traditionally hindered organ recovery.

• Expansive, skilled team. With a team comprised of more than 300 experienced transplant professionals nationwide, ProCure brings unmatched scale and depth to the organ recovery community. This ensures the right resources are assigned to each case, whether supporting routine cases or highly specialized recoveries, without compromising quality or consistency.

• Expanding the donor pool. Advances in technology are transforming how organs are assessed, and transplant centers are increasingly willing to evaluate donors who may not have been considered viable just a few years ago. ProCure recently supported the successful recovery of a heart from a donor who was 69 years old, which was subsequently transplanted with success.

• Highly complex recoveries. ProCure is continuously challenged by the unique demands of every case, like a recent pediatric case involving a 10 kg donor. The team successfully recovered the heart and provided perfusion services; the ProCure team’s expertise in managing extended NRP time enabled the rare, safe recovery of both the liver and pancreas for a second recipient, and both kidneys for a third.

• Patience and persistence. Ensuring every organ has the opportunity to be assessed and allocated sometimes means waiting. In one NRP heart case, ProCure supported an agonal time of two and half hours, ultimately facilitating the successful recovery and transplant of a heart, liver and both kidneys.

• Driving down costs. What began as transportation support tied to a ProCure recovery case has evolved into a standalone service clients now rely on. ProCure’s unique approach to transportation combines direct operator relationships with brokered and commercial options to deliver flexible, reliable solutions. Our trusted transportation network helped a center secure a last-minute solution for transportation that met all clinical and operational needs while reducing projected costs by approximately $10,000.

• Seamless solutions. As more programs adopt advanced perfusion technologies, gaps in staffing can emerge. ProCure supports programs by providing experienced clinical teams who integrate seamlessly into existing workflows. As a partner to OrganOx, ProCure worked with a major transplant center in the Northeast to ensure the client could begin using the OrganOx metra® quickly, confidently, and without diverting critical in-house staff from patient care, by providing a team of qualified device users.

“I recently had the honor of giving a keynote at ProCure’s DCD Symposium that brought together dozens of early career transplant surgeons. Talking to the next generation of surgeons is one of my favorite things to do. My message was simple. Be humbled by what you don’t know, but don’t let that stop you from innovating,” commented Dr. Bartley Griffith, co-Founder and CMO of ProCure. “ProCure’s work is pushing the field forward, and I’m incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made.”

About ProCure On-Demand

ProCure On-Demand is transforming the organ transplant ecosystem and enabling more thoracic and abdominal organs to reach recipients in need. Founded as a Public Benefit Corporation, ProCure provides professional, high-quality organ recovery services worthy of the first step in the transplant process. ProCure’s flexible model offers a nationwide network of recovery surgeons and clinical professionals, advanced logistics and engagement with innovative technology solutions enabling more patients to receive the transplants they need. For more information, visit www.procureodx.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.