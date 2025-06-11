ProCure On-Demand celebrates 1,000th transplant

ProCure’s commitment to uncompromising quality and innovative logistics drive transformative change

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProCure On-Demand, a Public Benefit Corporation, is marking the 1,000th organ transplanted from its organ recovery and logistics services.

ProCure, founded by two leading cardiothoracic transplant surgeons, credits its commitment to quality, as well as logistics innovation as the principal reasons for the increase in transplanted organs. The company announced in January 2025 that five-hundred organs had been transplanted as a result of its services.

Quality Counts

“Uncompromising Quality” is one of the company’s core values and starts before the ProCure team ever enters the donor operating room.

ProCure employs an extensive vetting process for its geographically dispersed recovery team to manage a “standard recovery” but also has additional credentialling levels to meet highly specialized needs – examples include pediatric heart recoveries, recoveries supported by cutting edge preservation and perfusion devices, as well as normothermic regional perfusion (NRP). ProCure’s CEO was the first to bring NRP to the U.S., and the company has a widely respected and trusted perspective on NRP. ProCure also has a transparent approach to managing any quality incident through its Director of Quality and a cross-functional quality committee.

“From clinical team recruitment to post-case follow-up, ProCure has created a culture where exceeding expectations is the norm,” said ProCure On-Demand CEO and co-founder, Dr. Zachary Kon.

Transportation and logistics innovation

Each mission involves rapid, and often last-minute arrangements that require moving people, supplies and the organ intended for transplant. To do so reliably and efficiently, ProCure is implementing innovative strategies.

ProCure’s operations team is comprised of a 24/7 coordination team, as well as a logistics and supply chain team, managing a nationwide transportation and supply distribution network. A coast-to-coast network of regional distribution centers provides economical deployment of supplies, equipment and preservation devices.

In addition, ProCure’s growing transportation network includes a range of ground and air transportation partners to move teams and equipment, including a network of 75 planes with competitive rates negotiated at the operator level. This approach allows for access to a variety of aircraft types to match the right plane to the right mission, and drive transportation costs down. The ProCure model for transportation allows for a thoughtful and flexible approach, enabling the usage of the right mode of transportation for the right case.

“A quality organ recovery is only possible with sophisticated processes, proprietary technology and unique partnerships,” ProCure’s COO Jane Dunigan explains. “That means we must deploy the right people, with the right strategies, using the right transportation and logistics to ensure our surgeons and other recovery team members are set up for success in the OR.”

“These milestones are important, because each one represents a heroic donor story and a second chance at a better life for an organ recipient. We take tremendous pride in being a small part of these inspiring stories,” commented Kon.

About ProCure On-Demand

ProCure On-Demand is transforming the organ transplant ecosystem and enabling more thoracic and abdominal organs to reach recipients in need. Founded as a Public Benefit Corporation, ProCure provides professional, high-quality organ recovery services worthy of the first step in the transplant process. ProCure’s flexible model offers a nationwide network of recovery surgeons and clinical professionals, advanced logistics and engagement with innovative technology solutions enabling more patients to receive the transplants they need. For more information, visit www.procureodx.com.

