Learn tree maintenance techniques with MDC in Jefferson City on Feb. 14

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Land management practices continue year-round, and a healthy ecosystem begins with individual landowners. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners to Runge Conservation Nature Center on Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to learn about tree trimming and care practices that can be done seasonally.

Healthy trees enhance property by providing shade, beauty, and resilience. Thoughtful maintenance of trees is essential to prevent decline. At this workshop, participants will learn foundational pruning techniques, seasonal care strategies, and simple ways to spot early signs of tree stress.

Registration for this event is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o32.

Questions about this event can be sent to MDC Forester Nathan Skinner at nathan.skinner@mdc.mo.gov.

Runge Conservation Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.