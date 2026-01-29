Cork Cyber Announces Integration with ScalePad to Elevate MSP QBRs Through Lifecycle Manager X

New integration brings cybersecurity risk and compliance insights directly into client-ready QBR deliverables

By integrating Cork Vantage into Deliverables, we’re giving MSPs a clearer, more consistent way to communicate security posture & progress in a format that clients can actually understand and act on.” — Chris Day, CEO of ScalePad

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cork Cyber’s cybersecurity risk and compliance platform built for managed service providers, today, announced a new integration with ScalePad that brings Cork Vantage insights directly into Deliverables within Lifecycle Manager X. The integration helps MSPs (managed service providers) run more consistent, strategic, and outcome-driven QBRs (quarterly business reviews) without the manual reporting and slide-building that typically slows teams down.

QBRs and strategic reviews are meant to elevate the conversation. They are the moment to align on goals, demonstrate progress, and agree on what comes next. In practice, many MSPs still spend hours exporting reports, pulling screenshots from vendor portals, and stitching together decks that turn strategic meetings into reactive status updates.

Deliverables in Lifecycle Manager X were rebuilt to change that. With the new Cork Vantage integration, MSPs can now surface cybersecurity risk and compliance insights directly inside polished, client-ready QBR presentations, reducing prep time while strengthening the quality of the conversation.

"With Lifecycle Manager Deliverables, we’re helping MSPs automate the QBR lifecycle and focus on client goals and real business outcomes,” said Chris Day, CEO of ScalePad. “By integrating Cork Vantage into Deliverables, we’re giving MSPs a clearer, more consistent way to communicate security posture and progress in a format that clients can actually understand and act on.”

Bringing security insights into the QBR narrative

Within Deliverables, the Cork Vantage report provides a high-level snapshot of total security and compliance events, highlighting what is at risk versus what has been resolved. This allows MSPs to clearly show the threats they are detecting, the actions they are taking, and where each client stands from a security posture perspective, all within the same narrative as goals, budgets, and roadmaps.

“MSPs are increasingly expected to explain cyber risk in business terms, not just technical detail,” said Dan Candee, CEO of Cork Cyber. “This integration with ScalePad makes that easier. By bringing Cork Vantage insights directly into Deliverables, MSPs can turn security data into a clear story that supports better decisions during QBRs.”

A modern QBR experience built for outcomes

Deliverables is designed as a modern, web-based presentation layer built for live client conversations. MSPs can guide meetings without jumping between tools or overwhelming clients with raw dashboards. Flexible sharing options, including password-protected links, white-labeled presentation mode, and PDF exports, allow MSPs to tailor how information is delivered to different stakeholders.

At launch, Deliverables includes default report pages for Cork Vantage, allowing MSPs to standardize how vendor reporting appears in QBRs without additional setup. This helps teams spend less time formatting and more time preparing a strategic point of view.

What’s next

ScalePad and Cork Cyber will continue to expand Deliverables with additional customization options and deeper integrations across the security, backup, and compliance ecosystem. MSPs are encouraged to request and vote on future integrations through the ScalePad community to help guide prioritization.

Availability

Deliverables are available now within Lifecycle Manager X. MSPs can access the Cork integration today and begin incorporating cybersecurity risk and compliance insights into their QBRs immediately.

About Cork Cyber

Cork Cyber is a Cyber Risk Intelligence and Resilience company that transforms how the IT channel manages, validates, and protects against cyber risk. Cork unifies visibility, risk posture, and financial protection so MSPs can prove the value of their security stack and secure their clients’ businesses with confidence. To learn more, visit corkcyber.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.