Validit.ai Secures 2nd U.S. Patent, Strengthening Disinformation Security Protection, Expanding Government Market Access

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Validit.ai today announced the issuance of its second U.S. patent, further strengthening its intellectual property portfolio around real-time verification of human authenticity and statement credibility.

The company’s first U.S. patent secures its core capability to remotely validate human authenticity and assess statement credibility using contactless physiological signal analysis—bringing polygraph-grade insights into scalable digital workflows.

The newly awarded second patent deepens this technological foundation by protecting the proprietary bio-indicator measurement system itself and covering advanced methods for extracting, stabilizing, and analyzing physiological signals from standard cameras under real-world conditions. Together, the two patents create a strong, defensible IP moat around Validit.ai’s Disinformation Security technology.

“Disinformation and digital fraud are escalating threats across both public and private sectors,” said Avivit Yorkevich, co-founder and CEO at Validit.ai. “With two issued U.S. patents, we have secured the foundational technology that enables real-time, scalable credibility verification in digital environments.”



Expanding U.S. Government Market Access



Validit.ai continues to expand its presence in the U.S. public sector through its partnership with Carahsoft, the leading government IT solutions provider. Through this collaboration, Validit.ai’s Disinformation Security technology is now accessible to U.S. federal, state, and local agencies.

The partnership enables agencies to integrate real-time human authenticity and statement credibility verification into mission-critical digital workflows—supporting national security, fraud prevention, and program integrity efforts.



Real-Time Credibility Assessment for Government and Homeland Security Missions



Validit.ai is a patented, AI-powered SaaS platform designed for high-risk and high-impact environments. The platform enables U.S. government agencies to verify human authenticity and statement credibility in real time, helping counter fraud, disinformation, and insider threats at scale.

Accessible via standard smartphones and webcams, Validit.ai uses contactless physio-behavioral signal analysis to deliver instant credibility insights at the point of decision-making. Unlike solutions focused solely on identity verification, document authentication, or deepfake detection, Validit.ai validates the credibility of human-provided statements in real time.

The platform supports mission-critical use cases across:

• Border security

• Investigations and homeland security operations

• Emergency response

• Workforce vetting and insider threat detection

• Critical infrastructure protection

• Public-sector benefit and entitlement programs, including Medicare

• Fraud prevention, compliance, and program integrity initiatives



With two issued U.S. patents and expanding federal market access, Validit.ai is positioning itself as a leader in the emerging category of Disinformation Security—bringing scalable, real-time credibility assessment to digital government operations.

About Validit.ai

Validit.ai is an Israel-based AI technology company pioneering Disinformation Security through patented, real-time human authenticity and credibility verification. The company’s platform empowers organizations to make higher-confidence decisions in digital environments where trust is critical.

For inquiries, please contact: avivit@validit.ai

