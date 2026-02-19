FutureSafe Doubles Down With Cork Cyber to Deliver Unified Financial Protection to MSPs FutureSafe Doubles Down With Cork Cyber to Deliver Unified Financial Protection to MSPs

FutureSafe & Cork Cyber announced an update to their strategic partnership that brings unified cyber risk visibility & financial protection to MSPs.

Security isn’t just about detection and response anymore. The KEY is to retain a paying client after a compromise. Cork is the best way I know of to accomplish this goal.” — Jason Whitehurst, CEO of FutureSafe

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FutureSafe and Cork Cyber today announced an update to their strategic partnership that brings unified cyber risk visibility and financial protection to Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Through this partnership, end- clients of MSPs using Full Stack Heimdal through FutureSafe will now get $500,000 of Financial Protection, up from the previous $100,000 coverage amount announced in 2024, at no additional cost.

Additionally, for the first time ever, MSPs using Partial Stack Heimdal through Futuresafe will have the ability to purchase an entry-level $50,000 Financial Protection plan which offers coverage for Gift Card Scams, Wire Transfer Fraud, and Cyber Insurance Deductibles.

Cork’s Financial Protection, previously referred to as a Cyber Warranty, adds a second layer of resilience by giving clients structured financial coverage for real cyber incidents. This coverage is designed to supplement a client's existing Cyber Insurance policy, or act as stand alone coverage.

“FutureSafe is already trusted by hundreds of MSPs to purchase and manage their security tools,” said Dan Candee, CEO of Cork Cyber. “Cork gives those MSPs a unified, intelligent view of risk along with financial protection that supports clients when something goes wrong. Together, we are transforming how MSPs see, measure, and financially safeguard their environments.”

FutureSafe serves as the procurement and billing partner for thousands of endpoints running Heimdal and other core security tools. By adding Cork to the FutureSafe ecosystem, MSPs gain the ability to consolidate risk visibility and deliver financial protection through the same, familiar billing channel without adding another vendor or contract.

"Cork strengthens the outcomes MSPs can deliver,” said Jason Whitehurst, CEO of FutureSafe. “Security isn’t just about detection and response anymore - it’s about what happens after an incident. By expanding financial protection across both full and partial Heimdal deployment while also providing clients with free IR services, we’re giving MSPs a practical way to reduce risk, protect trust, and deliver real-world resilience to their clients. The KEY here is to retain a paying client after a compromise. Cork is the best way I know of to accomplish this goal."

About Cork Cyber

Cork Cyber is a Cyber Risk Intelligence and Resilience company transforming how MSPs see, measure, and protect against cyber risk. Cork unifies intelligent security insights with financial protection that pays, giving MSPs one platform to validate posture, strengthen client trust, and keep businesses operational during cyber incidents.

About FutureSafe

FutureSafe, an MSSP for MSPs, enables MSPs to simplify the procurement and white glove management of their security stack. As a trusted billing and sourcing partner, FutureSafe provides MSPs streamlined access to cybersecurity tools, including Heimdal, and supports them with a consistent operational foundation across their client base while working fully behind the scenes and invisible to the client of the MSP.

