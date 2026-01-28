Stratus® Acquires Stewart, Expanding Multidisciplinary Design Capabilities

Stratus expands nationwide multidisciplinary services and deepens support for high-growth communities through the acquisition of Stewart.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stratus Team, LLC (“Stratus” or the “Company”), an integrated engineering, architecture, and consulting firm, today announced the acquisition of Stewart, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based firm offering a broad range of engineering, planning, landscape architecture, surveying, and design services. With deep expertise in public and private sector development, Stewart’s complementary services strengthen Stratus’ multidisciplinary platform and expand the Company’s footprint in the Carolinas and across the Southeast.Founded in 1994 by structural engineer Willy E. Stewart, Stewart has grown into a trusted partner delivering innovative solutions across sectors such as aviation, education, healthcare, transportation, parks and recreation, civic, and mixed-use development. Stewart maintains offices in Raleigh, Charlotte, Durham, Greensboro, Wilmington, and Columbia, S.C., with a dedicated geomatics office in Raleigh—broadening Stratus’ reach and capacity in key Southeast markets.“Stewart’s reputation for technical excellence, client service, and community impact aligns perfectly with Stratus’ vision,” said Brandon Enochs, CEO of Stratus. “By joining forces, we are expanding our multidisciplinary engineering and design capabilities, with added strength in structural engineering and landscape architecture, while strengthening our presence in one of the country’s fastest-growing regions.”“This acquisition underscores our strategy to integrate top-tier firms whose expertise complements our own,” added Mike Burke, Chairman of Stratus’ Board of Directors and former Chairman and CEO of AECOM. “Stewart’s multidisciplinary services—from engineering to planning and design—enhance Stratus’ ability to deliver comprehensive solutions and create long-term value for our clients.”"Trust, humility, and respect have long defined the culture at Stewart,” said Stewart Founder, Willy E. Stewart. “We believe it is a privilege to design spaces that positively impact people’s lives, and Stratus aligns with that belief. This opportunity preserves our culture while strengthening how we serve communities.”“Becoming part of Stratus is an exciting opportunity for our people and our clients,” said Nick Ellis, President and CEO of Stewart. “We share a culture built on trust, humility, and respect, and together we can pursue larger, more complex projects while maintaining the client-centered service and creativity that define Stewart.”About StratusStratusis an integrated, multi-disciplinary engineering, architecture, and consulting firm. Consistently ranking among the Top 500 Design Firms in Engineering News-Record, the firm offers a deep bench of industry experts through a highly collaborative approach, delivering innovative solutions across the full project lifecycle. Operating coast to coast, Stratus serves clients nationwide while maintaining a strategic commitment to supporting high-growth economies and building vibrant communities that foster the professional growth of its team. Serving public- and private-sector clients, the firm is dedicated to delivering the highest-quality service, wherever projects take shape. For more information, visit www.stratusteam.com About StewartStewart, a Stratus Team company, is a multidisciplinary design, engineering, and planning firm headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. Founded in 1994, the firm provides a full range of services—including structural engineering, civil engineering, landscape architecture, urban design, planning, transportation design, surveying, and geospatial solutions. Stewart operates offices in Raleigh, Charlotte, Durham, Greensboro, Wilmington, and Columbia, S.C., along with a dedicated geomatics office in Raleigh. The firm serves clients in aviation, civic, commercial, cultural, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, residential, sports and entertainment, transportation, and utility infrastructure markets. For more information, visit https://wearestewart.com/

