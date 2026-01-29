Zipline Strengthens Workforce Management Integrations With Schedule-Aware Task Assignment

SAN FRANCSICO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zipline, the leading store execution platform for retail and frontline teams, today announced the release of Schedule-Aware Task Assignment, a powerful new capability that brings real-time and future workforce scheduling data directly into Zipline.

With Schedule-Aware Task Assignment, store teams can instantly see who is on shift now, later today, and over the next two days, making it easy to assign tasks to the right people at the right time. By aligning labor availability with store work, Zipline helps teams execute more consistently, move faster, and make better decisions on the floor.

This release marks another major step forward in Zipline’s mission to be a true one-stop shop for store operations, bringing critical external workforce management (WFM) data directly into the platform teams already rely on every day.

“Store execution breaks down when labor and work live in separate systems,” said Eric Jeng, Senior Product Manager of Integrations at Zipline. “With Schedule-Aware Task Assignment, we’re closing that gap. By embedding WFM schedule data directly into Zipline, we’re giving frontline teams the clarity they need to assign work confidently, execute consistently, and make the most of every shift.”

Key Benefits:

A True One-Stop Shop for Store Operations

By bringing WFM schedule data directly into Zipline, teams no longer need to jump between systems to understand labor availability.

Stronger Execution Through Better Labor Alignment

Tasks are assigned based on who’s actually working, ensuring the right work gets done by the right people, every shift.

Schedule-Aware Task Assignment is WFM-agnostic and works with any of Zipline’s existing WFM integrations.

With Schedule-Aware Task Assignment, Zipline is redefining what workforce management integration should look like. By bringing labor visibility and task execution together in one platform, Zipline empowers frontline teams to plan smarter, act faster, and execute with confidence, making it one of the most powerful and practical WFM integrations available in the market today.

About Zipline

Zipline is the leading AI-powered platform for frontline execution and communication. Purpose-built by retail veterans, Zipline helps more than 150 of the world’s best brands — including Sephora, The Fresh Market, and American Eagle Outfitters.— bring their brand strategies to life in stores. By unifying task management, communication, learning, and operational insights, Zipline Keeps Today On Track for field leaders, store managers, and frontline associates alike. Consistently recognized for excellence, Zipline holds an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 89, a 4.9/5 customer satisfaction rating, and was named Overall Store Management Platform of the Year by the Retail Breakthrough Awards. Zipline was also recognized as a Top 100 B2B Retail Tech Company by CB Insights.

