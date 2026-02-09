Zipline Releases 2026 State of Retail Communication and Execution Report Revealing Disconnect Between HQ and Store Teams

Zipline and Studio by Informa TechTarget surveyed retail leaders in the US and Canada

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zipline, the leading AI-powered platform for frontline execution and communication, today released its new research report, Misaligned: The 2026 State of Retail Communication and Execution, uncovering a critical gap between how retail headquarters leaders perceive store operations and what frontline teams actually experience.

Based on a survey of 227 retail leaders across the United States and Canada, conducted in partnership with Studio by Informa TechTarget, the report finds that misalignment between HQ and stores has become a systemic issue—fueling failed initiatives, lost sales, low morale, and high frontline turnover.

One of the report’s most striking findings highlights a sharp perception gap: while headquarters leaders rated their understanding of day-to-day store operations at 9.13 out of 10, store leaders rated HQ’s understanding at just 5.67. This disconnect shapes how initiatives are planned, resourced, and executed—and often explains why even well-intentioned strategies fail on the sales floor.

“Store teams want to do great work, but too often they’re set up to fail by unclear communication, fragmented tools, and unrealistic expectations,” said Melissa Wong, Co-founder and CEO of Zipline. “This research makes it clear that the issue isn’t effort—it’s alignment. When retailers close the gap between HQ and the frontline, execution improves, morale rises, and customers feel the difference.”

Key findings from the report include:

- Lost revenue is the top business impact of poor execution, with 43% of respondents citing missed or delayed initiatives as a direct cause of lost sales.

- Only 36% of retailers say most initiatives are executed correctly and on time, meaning nearly two-thirds acknowledge that at least one in four initiatives fails.

- Insufficient staffing is the leading cause of execution failure (51%), followed by competing priorities, lack of time, and misalignment between HQ expectations and store realities.

- Feedback loops are broken: 70% of store leaders say they lack a clear, effective way to share concerns when initiatives don’t work.

- Email remains the dominant communication tool for 81% of retailers, even as most organizations lack a centralized way to track task completion and execution.

The report also finds that retailers using unified, frontline-specific communication and task management platforms experience stronger alignment, clearer feedback loops, and higher confidence in execution—suggesting that technology designed for the realities of retail work can meaningfully improve outcomes.

“As retailers head into 2026 facing continued labor shortages and economic pressure, misalignment is no longer just an operational nuisance—it’s a measurable business risk,” said Wong. “Retailers that treat communication as core infrastructure, not an afterthought, will be the ones that protect revenue and retain their teams.”

The full report, Misaligned: The 2026 State of Retail Communication and Execution, is available for download now.

About Zipline

Zipline is the leading AI-powered platform for frontline execution and communication. Purpose-built by retail veterans, Zipline helps more than 150 of the world’s best brands — including Sephora, The Fresh Market, and American Eagle Outfitters.— bring their brand strategies to life in stores. By unifying task management, communication, learning, and operational insights, Zipline Keeps Today On Track for field leaders, store managers, and frontline associates alike. Consistently recognized for excellence, Zipline holds an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 89, a 4.9/5 customer satisfaction rating, and was named Overall Store Management Platform of the Year by the Retail Breakthrough Awards. Zipline was also recognized as a Top 100 B2B Retail Tech Company by CB Insights.

