St. Johnsbury Barracks / Assault on Protected Professional and Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4000783
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 01/27/2026 at 1608 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, Vermont
ACCUSED: Kathryn Lamadeleine
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Assault on Protected Professional, Resisting Arrest
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/27/2026 at approximately 1609 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to the report of a citizen dispute in the Town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene and one of the Troopers was assaulted by Kathryn Lamadeleine (36) of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. While attempting to take Lamadeleine into custody she resisted arrest. Lamadeleine was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 01/28/2026 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/28/2026 at 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Riley Fenoff
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
(802) 748-3111
