St. Johnsbury Barracks / Assault on Protected Professional and Resisting Arrest

CASE#: 26A4000783

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 01/27/2026 at 1608 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, Vermont

ACCUSED: Kathryn Lamadeleine

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Assault on Protected Professional, Resisting Arrest

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/27/2026 at approximately 1609 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to the report of a citizen dispute in the Town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene and one of the Troopers was assaulted by Kathryn Lamadeleine (36) of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. While attempting to take Lamadeleine into custody she resisted arrest. Lamadeleine was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 01/28/2026 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/28/2026 at 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

(802) 748-3111