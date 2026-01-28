Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 351,422 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Assault on Protected Professional and Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4000783

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury              

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 01/27/2026 at 1608 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, Vermont

 

ACCUSED: Kathryn Lamadeleine

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Assault on Protected Professional, Resisting Arrest

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/27/2026 at approximately 1609 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to the report of a citizen dispute in the Town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. Troopers arrived on scene and one of the Troopers was assaulted by Kathryn Lamadeleine (36) of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. While attempting to take Lamadeleine into custody she resisted arrest. Lamadeleine was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 01/28/2026 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/28/2026 at 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Riley Fenoff

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

(802) 748-3111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Assault on Protected Professional and Resisting Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.