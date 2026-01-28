Wayne County Water Update - Targeted Water Testing Continues Following Wayne Substation Spill

Page Content

West Virginia Department of Health Press Release:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Department of Health (DH) engineers in the Town of Wayne today helped expedite further flushing and testing efforts following the vandalism and transformer oil release at Appalachian Power’s East Lynn substation. Unfortunately, the freezing temperatures hampered any additional flushing efforts.



DH was able to work with the Town of Wayne to collect additional water samples for testing. The results of these samples will be compared to prior targeted testing results, which indicated the presence of transformer oil at a single location within the distribution system.





Results of the prior targeted test can be found in the table below.









For more on the targeted testing, please visit: More Targeted Testing Yields Positive Results in Wayne Following Substation Spill | WV Department of Health.





Results from today’s sampling are expected to be available by the end of the week. Residents are encouraged to follow the ‘Do Not Consume’ order issued by the Town of Wayne on January 16.





*Please note, if needed, residents can allow their faucets to drip to prevent freeze damage to their plumbing.





Water distribution sites for the Town of Wayne are as follows:





Wayne Town Hall: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

East Lynn Fire Department: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday





Water buffaloes are available at both locations for residents to fill personal

water jugs and containers.





Shower and laundry services are as follows:





Beside Wayne Town Hall (eight showers, 16 washers and dryers)

East Lynn Fire Department (eight showers)

Dunlow Community Center (seven showers)

Wayne Charter House (eight showers)





Early closures will be announced through Wayne’s social media and cell phone alert system. People may register for cell phone alerts by texting WENS to 78015.

