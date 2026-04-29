State, Local, and Federal Agencies Coordinate Next Steps at Catalyst Refiners Site in Institute

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​CHARLESTON, W.Va. – State, local, and federal agencies, including the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 3 (EPA), are coordinating on a sampling and removal plan to ensure that remaining materials inside the Catalyst Refiners facility are properly characterized and safely removed off site.







Characterization of site contents is a routine process in industrial settings and helps ensure conditions remain stable and materials are handled safely. Profiling of materials is expected to continue over the coming days as sampling, removal, and investigation activities move forward.





EPA continues to conduct air monitoring inside the facility, at the site perimeter, and in populated downwind areas to protect the community and responders and support safe re-entry into the building. There are currently twelve air monitors deployed around the site and in nearby areas. To date, there have been no detections of hydrogen sulfide (H2S) offsite, indicating no threat to public health and safety.





The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

EPA will remain on site through the completion of hazardous materials removal. WVDEP, EPA, and local agencies will continue working with Occupational Safety and Health Administration and U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board to support their investigations.





