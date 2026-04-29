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WVDEP Provides Update on Discolored Stream in Mingo County

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The WVDEP continues responding to reports of stream discoloration in Mingo County. Initial findings indicate the discoloration stems from material from an abandoned mine lands area that had accumulated on property owned by Norfolk Southern. 


The material is primarily iron-related deposits likely mobilized by routine maintenance on railroad tracks, ditches, and culverts, causing it to enter the stream.


Staff from WVDEP’s Office of Abandoned Mine Lands is coordinating with Norfolk Southern to increase sediment control measures and remove the accumulated material, and are working on long-term solutions to help prevent future incidents.


WVDEP staff is coordinating with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources to conduct biological and stream assessments in the affected area. No fish kill has been observed at this time. The West Virginia Department of Health has notified applicable downstream public water systems.


WVDEP will continue to assess the site and determine any additional follow-up actions that may be necessary.


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WVDEP Provides Update on Discolored Stream in Mingo County

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