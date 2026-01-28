SAESOL Tech and Unex Partner to Strengthen SCMS–V2X Security Interoperability for Global Deployments

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAESOL Tech Inc., a provider of connected vehicle security solutions, announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with UNEX Technology Corp. to establish a cooperative framework for validating, demonstrating, and advancing Security Credential Management System (SCMS) and V2X security interoperability in global markets.

Under the MOU, both companies plan to work together on interoperability validation between SAESOL Tech’s SCMS platform and UNEX Technology’s V2X communication devices, including roadside units (RSUs) and onboard units (OBUs) that support IEEE 1609.2 and applicable standard requirements. The collaboration is intended to support real-world readiness by validating secure communications workflows that are aligned with industry standards.

The planned validation scope includes end-to-end security certificates lifecycle functions such as enrollment, authorization, certificate issuance, IEEE 1609.2 message signing and verification, CRL (Certificate Revocation List) distribution, and other operational scenarios. Both companies also expect to support testing activities including Test Control Interface validation using SAESOL Tech’s S2X® Tester, an IEEE 1609.2.1-based test system, and additional test cases aligned with OmniAir Consortium test specifications.

To accelerate technical validation, both companies may share relevant test data, logs, results, and documentation as reasonably necessary to resolve issues and improve interoperability. In parallel, SAESOL Tech and UNEX Technology plan to collaborate on joint demonstrations, PoCs, and industry outreach to promote validated SCMS–V2X interoperability outcomes with global customers, partners, and system integrators.

“By working with UNEX’s Technology, we aim to streamline SCMS–V2X interoperability validation and help accelerate secure V2X deployments globally,” said Harry Han, CEO of SAESOL Tech. “Through joint testing and demonstrations, we plan to deliver practical, standards-aligned security solutions that the ecosystem can adopt with confidence.”

“We are excited to join forces with SAESOL Tech to bridge the security management gap between V2X product itself and field environment of trust, security, and privacy in real-time data exchanges,” said Nick Lee, CEO of UNEX Technology Corp. “This cooperation allows us to demonstrate a fully functional, end-to-end V2X security environment. Together, we are paving the way for safer roads and smarter transportation systems by ensuring that critical safety messages are authenticated and trusted worldwide.”

Meanwhile, SAESOL Tech recently completed a $7.1M Series B funding round. The company is also expanding partnerships with global system integrators to accelerate its growth and presence in the global market.

About SAESOL Tech

SAESOL Tech is a mobility cybersecurity company specializing in Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) security solutions for autonomous and connected vehicles. The company develops PKI-based certificate platforms and real-time security technologies that enable trusted communication among vehicles, infrastructure and vulnerable road users. SAESOL Tech is actively expanding its presence in the U.S. V2X market, supporting large-scale deployment aligned with global standards and interoperability requirements. Having successfully completed its Series B funding round, the company is strengthening its core R&D capabilities while accelerating global business development. Through these efforts, SAESOL Tech aims to establish a secure and scalable foundation for next-generation mobility worldwide. To learn more, visit https://www.saesol.tech/

About Unex Technology Corp.

Unex Technology Corp. creates the nervous system for the autonomous world. While recognized for its pioneering role in connected vehicles, Unex is redefining the boundaries of V2X technology. The company delivers high-performance wireless solutions tailored for complex environments, including smart factories (IIoT), robotics AMR, and military-grade UAV operations. From preventing collisions in automated warehouses to securing data links for tactical drones, Unex empowers system integrators to deploy robust, mission-critical communication networks across land and air. To learn more, visit www.unex.com.tw.

