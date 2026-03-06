ALBRECHT DÜRER Debuts ‘PERSONA’ 313: A Masterpiece of German Art and Japanese Precision

NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High-end eyewear brand ‘ALBRECHT DÜRER’ officially unveiled its new art eyewear model, ‘PERSONA,’ at the MIDO Eyewear Show held in Milan, Italy. Inspired by the legendary German Renaissance artist Albrecht Dürer, this new model captures the unique identity of the Korea-Japan collaborative brand, reinterpreting artistic heritage through advanced Japanese technology.

- A Fusion of Renaissance Art and Precision Technology

The ‘PERSONA’ model is built upon a brand identity rooted in the name of Albrecht Dürer, a master of the German Renaissance. It represents a sophisticated blend of art and technology, combining Japanese craftsmanship and manufacturing expertise to create more than just a product, but a functional piece of art. To mark this global debut, the brand has released a limited-edition run of only 313 pieces, significantly enhancing its value for collectors.

- Innovative Materials: Natural Buffalo Horn and Brio Titanium

The ‘PERSONA 313’ stands out through its unconventional approach to materials and production. The model utilizes natural buffalo horn, elevating its unique texture and organic colors into artistic elements. This is seamlessly integrated with precision-machined Japanese titanium, ensuring high structural integrity.

A key technical highlight is the application of ‘Brio Titanium,’ a proprietary synthetic titanium developed by the brand to ensure both durability and extreme lightness. This innovative material serves as a versatile composite that harmonizes with the natural buffalo horn, resulting in a perfectly balanced structure that embodies the brand’s commitment to artisanship.

- Expanding Artistic Horizons on the Global Stage

The unveiling of ‘PERSONA 313’ in Milan, a global fashion and eyewear hub, marks a significant milestone in expanding the artistic direction of ALBRECHT DÜRER. The model is being recognized for its ability to balance technical excellence with high-design value, staying true to the spirit of the artist it is named after.

“PERSONA 313 is the culmination of our efforts to harmonize historical art with modern technical innovation,” said a representative from ALBRECHT DÜRER. “We believe this limited edition will provide a new perspective on what art eyewear can achieve in the global luxury market.”



Learn more at : https://albrechtdurer.co.kr

Address : 50, Bongeunsa-ro 105-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea

