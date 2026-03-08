The Alchemy of Luxury Eyewear: ALBRECHT DÜRER Fuses Brio Titanium and Buffalo Horn in ‘PERSONA 313’

NY, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury eyewear brand ALBRECHT DÜRER celebrated the debut of its latest art eyewear model, ‘PERSONA,’ at the recent MIDO exhibition in Milan, Italy. This new model embodies the brand’s unique identity as a Korea-Japan collaboration, merging the legacy of renowned German painter Albrecht Dürer with cutting-edge Japanese technological reinterpretation.

- Artistic Synthesis: Buffalo Horn and Japanese Master Craftsmanship

ALBRECHT DÜRER has artistically elevated the value of natural buffalo horn, harmoniously pairing it with the expertise of Japanese titanium master craftsmen to create the ‘PERSONA 313’. This model is designed to meet strict technical and aesthetic standards simultaneously, representing a sophisticated blend of organic materials and precision engineering.

- Proprietary Innovation: The Debut of Brio Titanium

A standout feature of the ‘PERSONA 313’ is the integration of ‘Brio Titanium’—an innovative and sustainable composite titanium developed in-house by the brand. This proprietary material was specifically engineered to harmonize with the unique textures of natural buffalo horn, ensuring a balanced structure that defines the next generation of luxury eyewear.

- Exclusivity for Collectors: The 313 Limited Edition

To commemorate this artistic milestone, the brand has released an exclusive 313-piece limited edition of the ‘PERSONA’ model. This collection serves as a testament to the brand’s commitment to redefining German art through Japanese technology on a global stage.



Learn more at : https://albrechtdurer.co.kr

Address : 50, Bongeunsa-ro 105-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.