ScribeRyte ClickNote Seamlessly Flows AI-Generated SOAP Notes Into Browser-Based EMRs

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScribeRyte AI— the AI medical charting platform that instantly generates nearly 100% accurate clinical documentation—is now offering ClickNote, a HIPPA-secure solution that easily inserts AI-generated SOAP notes directly into the correct patient chart fields on any browser-based EMR.ScribeRyte ClickNote helps providers improve workflow and reduce time spent on medical documentation. ScribeRyte AI uses scribe-trained ambient speech technology to record and transcribe patient visits, focusing on patient/provider interactions. This smart AI system can be trained to recognize cultural phrases, decipher accents and translate multiple languages. With a single click, SOAP notes are instantly available for review in clear, concise, language, according to provider preferences.Once notes are approved, providers can now install ScribeRyte ClickNote, available as a free browser extension in the Google Chrome Web Store, to auto-insert them into a patient’s chart. This simple process employs enterprise-grade security and HIPAA compliance features that make it safe to use on any device, anywhere, with secure logins and password protections."For users of browser-based EMRs, ScribeRyte AI ClickNote offers extremely accurate AI medical charting,” says Terry Ciesla, Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development for ScribeEMR. "It cuts valuable minutes from each healthcare encounter, freeing up as much as 10 hours of time every week for more patient visits with less overtime and administrative costs, based on a full patient workload.”*In a recent KLAS First Look Report, “ ScribeEMR ScribeRyte AI 2026 : Reducing Clinical Documentation Burden with Accurate, Efficient AI-Powered Scribe Solutions, ScribeRyte AI was recognized for addressing the burdens manual clinical documentation places on healthcare organizations, which can lead to increased stress, reduced patient throughput, and extended after-hours work.ScribeEMR’s AI-powered medical scribing solutions—available both as an instant, standalone program or a hybrid solution reviewed by experienced remote scribes— incorporates knowledge gained from years of patient encounters recorded by dedicated virtual medical scribes who communicate with clinicians during patient visits and enter notes directly into the EMR in real-time.ScribeEMR recently completed both its PwC HIPAA Security & Privacy Assessment and its Accorp SOC 2 Type II Audit to ensure enterprise-grade security standards for all AI-driven and remote scribing workflows.About ScribeEMR & ScribeRyte AIScribeEMR provides AI-powered medical charting and real-time remote physician scribes, revenue cycle management, medical coding, and virtual medical office services (VMOS) to healthcare organizations nationwide. Its ScribeRyte AI platform delivers fast, nearly 100% accurate, and HIPAA compliant clinical documentation that integrates with leading EMRs, including eClinicalWorks, Epic Haiku/Hyperdrive, Athenahealth, NextGen, Greenway, and others. ScribeEMR was ranked "Best in KLAS for virtual scribing services" in the 2025 and 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Reports and was rated highly in a 2025 KLAS First Look Survey for its ScribeRyte AI Platform.For more information visit www.scribeemr.com . Follow us on: LinkedIn # # #*Modeled estimate based on typical ambulatory clinic volumes and observed documentation time reductions in early ClickNote deployments. Results may vary by specialty, EMR configuration, and provider usage.# # #Press Contacts:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.