Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,133 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,045 in the last 365 days.

Claim Against Governmental Entity Need Not Be Filed Before Suing Under FEHA—C.A.

Div. Eight of the Court of Appeal for this district has reversed an order dismissing three causes of action against the Los Angeles Community College District for alleged employment discrimination, saying that a judge erred in declaring that there was noncompliance with the statute that generally requires presentation of a claim against a governmental entity before suing it.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Claim Against Governmental Entity Need Not Be Filed Before Suing Under FEHA—C.A.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.