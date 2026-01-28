Claim Against Governmental Entity Need Not Be Filed Before Suing Under FEHA—C.A.

Div. Eight of the Court of Appeal for this district has reversed an order dismissing three causes of action against the Los Angeles Community College District for alleged employment discrimination, saying that a judge erred in declaring that there was noncompliance with the statute that generally requires presentation of a claim against a governmental entity before suing it.

